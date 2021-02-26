Wasim Jaffer Has Filmy Meme After England's 2-day Loss, Actor Vrajesh Hirjee Responds

Virat Kohli and co. steamrolled England by 10 wickets inside two days at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday, February 26. On the back of Axar Patel’s 11-wicket match haul, the Indian team completed England’s trouncing late on Day 2 and took a 2-1 lead in the four-match Test series. Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer recently took to Twitter and celebrated the victory with a hilarious meme, thus implying that India’s win was inevitable.

India vs England 3rd Test: Axar Patel takes match-winning 5-32, watch video

6⃣ wickets in the first innings

5⃣ wickets in the second innings



Sit back & enjoy Man of the Match award winner @akshar2026's 5⃣-wicket haul on Day 2 of the third @Paytm #INDvENG #PinkBallTest. 👌👌 #TeamIndia



Watch that sensational bowling display 🎥👇 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 25, 2021

Also Read | Yuvraj Singh Congratulates India On An Emphatic Win, Surprised By Behaviour Of The Pitch

India vs England 3rd Test: Wasim Jaffer and actor Vrajesh Hirjee celebrate India’s win

Immediately after India’s 10-wicket win, cricketer-turned-coach Wasim Jaffer took to Twitter and shared a hilarious meme to sum up the pink-ball contest. Using a quote from a popular Hindi language movie, Jaffer implied that an Indian win was inevitable, but he had no idea that the game would be finished off so quickly.

Interestingly, the former Indian cricketer got a response from the actor, whose quote and picture were used in the meme. The actor is contention is none other than comedy veteran Vrajesh Hirjee. He wrote “Jiyo Wasim Bhai!” (translation: Live long Wasim brother) in his response to the decorated Indian cricketer. Here is a look at the entire interaction that panned out between the two post India’s emphatic victory at Ahmedabad.

Also Read | After A Historic Win In D/N Test, Sachin Tendulkar Urges India To Seal Four-match Series

India vs England 3rd Test updates

Earlier on Day 1, the England batsmen were folded out for just 112 inside two sessions. In response, Rohit Sharma scored a cracking 66, however, Team India only managed a 33-run advantage over the visitors. England later were shot out for just 81 in their second innings on the back of Axar Patel’s 5-32 and R Ashwin’s 4-48. Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill overhauled their 49-run target without losing any wicket.

Indian openers celebrate win, watch video

Also Read | Virat Kohli Credits Team India's On-field Brilliance Post 10-wicket Win In Ahmedabad Test

R Ashwin Test wickets

During the course of the match, veteran Indian off-spinner R Ashwin achieved a major landmark in Test cricket. He became the second-fastest bowler in Test history to get to 400 wickets behind Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan. As of now, the R Ashwin Test wickets tally composes of 401 wickets in 77 matches at an impressive average of 24.95.

💬 This body is ageing, but I won't be surprised if I surpass myself in the future: @ashwinravi99 👌🏻



Confidence 💯 percent from the champion spinner 🔝#TeamIndia #INDvENG #PinkBallTest @Paytm pic.twitter.com/vTcdoUGTj7 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 25, 2021

Also Read | India Vs England: Shane Warne Surprised To See 'lack Of Aggression' From Team India

Image source: Wasim Jaffer and BCCI Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.