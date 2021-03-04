Yuvraj Singh 6 Sixes Remembered After Kieron Pollard Emulates Indian, Netizens Compare

Kieron Pollard created history in the first West Indies vs Sri Lanka T20I on Wednesday. The West Indies captain emulated the Yuvraj Singh 6 sixes record as he clobbered Sri Lankan spinner Akila Dananjaya for six sixes in an over. In doing so, Kieron Pollard became just the second player to achieve the coveted feat in T20Is after Yuvraj Singh who had done it at the T20 World Cup 2007 against England's Stuart Broad.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka: Twitter erupts after Kieron Pollard's six sixes

Coming to the first T20I, Sri Lanka posted a modest total of 131/9 in their 20 overs. It was expected that West Indies would hunt the target easily because of the formidable batting line up they have. However, the West Indian innings proved to be a roller-coaster as Akila Dananjaya claimed a hat-trick by dismissing Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran off consecutive deliveries.

Interestingly, Dananjaya's following over proved to be nightmarish for him as he was hit all over the park by Kieron Pollard. The dynamic all-rounder hit sixes in the over and became the third player to have smashed six maximums in an over after former South African batsman Herschelle Gibbs (ICC Cricket World Cup 2007) and Yuvraj.

Here's the video of Kieron Pollard sixes against Sri Lanka

You will never have a better Mastercard Priceless Moment than this one! 👌🏾 @KieronPollard55 became the 1st West Indian to hit 6 sixes in a T20I over!#WIvSL #MastercardPricelessMoment #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/YOGItXOY8H — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) March 4, 2021

Twitter was abuzz after Kieron Pollard bludgeoned six sixes in an over. Several reactions poured in as fans reminisced Yuvraj Singh 6 sixes against Stuart Broad and compared the two explosive batsmen. Here's how fans reacted to Kieron Pollard sixes against Sri Lanka.

LEGEND has 6 letters so does #Yuvraj & #Kieron have!



Congratulations for 6 sixes @KieronPollard55!

Best wishes from all @YUVSTRONG12's Fans. pic.twitter.com/2c6Skgcj43 — Yuvraj Singh World (@YuviWorld) March 4, 2021

Spinner ko 6 sixes lagana aur fast bowler ko lagana , zameen aasmaan ka antar hai 😅 #Pollard #yuvraj — pawan (@beingpawan23) March 4, 2021

#Pollard hits 666666#Yuvraj is best, he did in World Cup 🙃🙃



People, appreciate him or just stay silent.

Neither Pollard said I am better than Yuvraj or Yuvraj is insecure about it.



Why do you compare everything and complain when your parents compares you with topper — Abhishek C Raveendra (@AChindaluri) March 4, 2021

In International Cricket



Only #Yuvraj Singh Smashed Six Sixes in an over against Fast Bowler (Stuart Broad) in 2007



Harshal #Gibbs Against Daan Van Bunge(Right Arm Leg Spinner) in 2007



Keiron #Pollard Against Akila Dhananjaya (Right Arm Off Brake) TODAY#polard #yuvrajsingh — Tirth Dave (@Tirthdave21) March 4, 2021

Here's the video of Yuvraj Singh 6 sixes

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I

Hosts West Indies managed to register a stunning 4-wicket victory in the first fixture of their three-match series against Sri Lanka. The two sides are also slated to battle it out on three ODIs and two Test matches after locking horns in the shortest format. The two cricketing nations will meet in the 2nd T20 encounter at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua on Friday, March 5.

