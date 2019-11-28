The Debate
Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Hafeez Set To Grab Eyeballs In Inaugural Qatar T10 League

Cricket News

The Qatar Cricket Association is introducing the Qatar T10 League which will kick off next month. Yuvraj Singh is amongst the 24 international names in it.

Written By Mrigank Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Yuvraj Singh

After the success and extravagance of the Abu Dhabi T10 League, Qatar is stepping into the cricket space and introducing another league for the shortest format of the game. The league is planned to begin on December 6, 2019. International stars like Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Hafeez are reported to be featuring in the league.

The QCA thanks ICC

Qatar Cricket Association (QCA) recently announced the new T10 tournament which will be called the 'Qatar T10 League'. The league will begin on December 6 and run its course until December 18. The Asian Town International Cricket Stadium in Doha will be hosting all the matches of the tournament. The QCA also expressed its gratefulness to the ICC for assigning them the league and were hopeful of it boosting the country's presence in the game. 

The tournament will be played between six teams and will feature 24 international players, 12 associate players, numerous Qatar players and local talents from QCA clubs. The league will definitely provide young talent with the exposure of playing with some of the biggest stars in world cricket. Some world-class cricketers who are reported to be participating in the league are - Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Hafeez, Kamran Akmal, and Angelo Matthews. The six teams which will be playing the league are - Falcon Hunters, Flying Oryx, Desert Riders, Pearl Gladiators, Heat Stormers, and Swift Gallopers. 

Group Stage Tournament schedule

  • Match 1 - 7/12/19 - Pearl Gladiators vs. Flying Oryx
  • Match 2 - 8/12/19 - Desert Riders vs. Swift Gallopers
  • Match 3 - 8/12/19 - Falcon Hunters vs. Heat Stormers
  • Match 4 - 9/12/19 - Flying Oryx vs. Desert Riders
  • Match 5 - 9/12/19 - Swift Gallopers vs. Falcon Hunters
  • Match 6 - 10/12/19 - Pearl Gladiators vs. Desert Riders
  • Match 7 - 10/12/19 - Heat Stormers vs. Flying Oryx
  • Match 8 - 11/12/19 - Desert Riders vs. Falcon Hunters
  • Match 9 - 11/12/19 - Swift Gallopers vs. Heat Stormers
  • Match 10 - 12/12/19 - Pearl Gladiators vs. Swift Gallopers
  • Match 11 - 12/12/19 - Falcon Hunters vs. Flying Oryx
  • Match 12 - 13/12/19 - Pearl Gladiators vs. Falcon Hunters
  • Match 13 - 13/12/19 - Heat Stormers vs. Desert Riders
  • Match 14 - 14/12/19 - Flying Oryx vs. Swift Gallopers
  • Match 15 - 14/12/19 - Heat Stormers vs. Pearl Gladiators

These matches will be followed by the playoffs which will feature the top 4 teams.

