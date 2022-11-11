Yuvraj Singh & Gautam Gambhir Ask India To 'chin Up' In Inspiring Posts After T20 WC Exit

India's loss to England by 10 wickets in the semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 became the biggest talking point for the cricketing world on Thursday. After scoring 168/6 in the first innings, the Rohit Sharma-led team failed to register even a single dismissal in the second innings as Jos Buttler led the English team to a dominant win. While India faced criticism for their poor show in the knockout stage, former World Cup-winning players for India put out their comments, motivating the team after the defeat.

2007 World T20 and 2011 ODI World Cup winners Yuvraj Singh and Gautam Gambhir sent heartfelt messages to the team, lifting their spirits after the loss. It is pertinent to mention that India was the only team to win four out of five matches in the Super 12 stage of the T20 WC 2022, before losing out in the semi-final. India qualified for the semi-final as the Group 2 winner, while England finished 2nd to New Zealand in the Super 12 stage.

Yuvraj Singh and Gautam Gambhir lift India's morale after T20 World Cup 2022 exit

Meanwhile, lifting the spirits of the Indian squad, Yuvraj Singh admitted that everyone wants the team to win every time, but things don’t go as planned on certain days. Yuvraj said he is proud to have seen India’s performance as a unit throughout the T20 World Cup. In conclusion of his tweet, Yuvraj said the national team needs to reflect on the tournament now and make a stronger comeback.

“Yes we want our team to win each time they step on the field but we’ve got to realise there will be days that don’t go your way! Proud to see the boys perform as a unit thruout the tournament. Time to reflect on how we can improve & comeback stronger,” wrote Yuvraj on Twitter.

Yes we want our team to win each time they step on the field but we’ve got to realise there will be days that don’t go your way! Proud to see the boys perform as a unit thruout the tournament. Time to reflect on how we can improve & comeback stronger 🇮🇳 💪🏻 #WorldCup2022 #INDvsENG — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 10, 2022

At the same time, Gautam Gambhir asked Team India to chin up in a wholesome tweet. “You only expect from those who can deliver! Chin up boys,” Gambhir said. Yuvraj and Gambhir are two of the most respected cricketers in India, who previously made match-winning efforts to win the World T20 in 2007 and the ICC ODI World Cup in 2011 under MS Dhoni's captaincy.