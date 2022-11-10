India Vs England: Mohammed Shami's Huge Blunder Leaves Rohit Sharma & Hardik Livid; WATCH

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami accounted for a costly mistake while fielding during India vs England semi-final at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday. The incident took place in the 9th over of the innings when England were cruising to the target with both their openers on the crease. As Pandya bowled the 2nd delivery of the ninth over, Buttler scooped the ball which was sliding to the off-side.

While Buttler played the lofted shot over to the backward square, chaos was witnessed in the field as an attempted relay by Shami didn’t go as planned. Stationed at deep fine leg, Shami ran around and collected the ball, stopping it to go for a boundary. However, instead of throwing it toward the wicketkeeper, Shami was seen trying to lap it to Bhuvneshwar, who was nowhere near the ball.

The ball flew over Bhuvneshwar’s head, which allowed the batters to take two more runs in the overthrow. Buttler ended up scoring four runs off the delivery without hitting a boundary as Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya were seen furious. While Rohit came up with an animated angry reaction asking Shami to throw it back to the middle, Hardik sported a poker face being dejected by the mistake.

Watch: Mohammed Shami's costly mistake allows Jos Buttler to take four runs

England stun India to qualify for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 final

England ended up chasing down India’s total with ease in the 16th over, to take England through to the summit clash. Buttler remained unbeaten on 80 off 49, while Alex Hales hit 86* off 47 to complete a stellar 10-wicket victory for the English team. With the win, England advanced into the final of the T20 World Cup 2022, where they will now face Pakistan.

Earlier in the match, Hardik Pandya starred for India in the first innings with a 33-ball 63. Virat Kohli and Pandya hit 61 runs off 40 balls for the fourth wicket stand, before Kohli was dismissed on the individual score of 50 runs. Captain Rohit Sharma hit 27 runs off 28 balls, while Suryakumar Yadav hit 14 off 10.

Disappointed with the loss, Rohit Sharma spoke to the broadcasters after the match and said they were not at all good with the ball. “With the ball we didn’t turn up today. When it comes to knockout stages, it’s all about handling the pressure. Depends on the individual as well. You can’t teach anyone to handle pressure,” the Indian captain said.