Yuvraj Singh And Rohit Sharma Take Their Twitter Banter To Another Level, Fans Left Amused

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh celebrated his 38th birthday on Thursday. One of India's pillars in the limited formats of the game, Yuvraj has represented India in 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is. The former cricketer scored 1,900 runs in Tests while scoring another 8,701 runs in ODIs and a further 1,177 runs in T20Is. Yuvraj Singh's Twitter was flooded with wishes from all around the world. The cricketing fraternity, as well as the fans, took to Twitter to wish the southpaw on his birthday.

The one tweet that caught everyone’s eye was from Yuvraj’s ex-India and IPL teammate Rohit Sharma. Rohit used the opportunity to pull Yuvraj’s legs as he posted a picture of himself and Yuvraj celebrating in the Mumbai Indians dressing room.

Rohit Sharma's birthday wish to Yuvraj Singh

Happy birthday to the self proclaimed omniscient. Also, you’re past the age of bachelor trips 🤷‍♂️ @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/sIlH98pXId — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) December 12, 2019

Yuvraj and Rohit often engage in friendly banter on Twitter and their camaraderie is something that fans love to witness. The two don't leave any opportunity to pull each others' legs and the veteran expectedly replied to the right-hander in his own witty way.

Yuvraj Singh's reply to Rohit Sharma's birthday wish

Haha thanks brothaman don’t be jealous 😘 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) December 12, 2019

Yuvraj's commitments post-retirement

Yuvraj has been a globetrotter as he is spending his time playing for various leagues around the world. He called it quits on his India and IPL career a few months ago. Since then, he has represented Toronto Nationals in Canada T20 League and was recently a part of Maratha Arabians in Abu Dhabi T10 League. They went on to claim the title under Dwayne Bravo's leadership.

