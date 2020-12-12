Yuvraj Singh IPL Career Earnings, Net Worth, Cars, House, Personal Life On 39th Birthday

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has starred for the nation in several momentous victories. The star's heroics over the years have made him one of the most celebrated cricketers in the country. The left-hander was also instrumental in the team's World Cup triumphs in 2007 and 2011. His ability to change the dynamics of a game with an all-round performance is unmatched. The player celebrated his 39th birthday on Saturday. Here is a look at his personal life, net worth, and earnings.

Yuvraj Singh Birthday: BCCI's special post for the cricketer

402 intl. caps 🧢

11,778 intl. runs 💪

2007 World T20-winner 🏆

Player of the Tournament in #TeamIndia's 2011 World Cup triumph 🏆

Fastest T20I 5⃣0⃣🔥



Wishing the legendary & inspirational @YUVSTRONG12 a very happy birthday 🎂👏



Let's relive his remarkable ton vs England 🎥👇 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 12, 2020

Yuvraj Singh birthday: How much is the Yuvraj Singh net worth figure?

According to caknowledge.com, the Yuvraj Singh net worth figure is estimated to be around ₹258 crore ($35 million). The figure comprises his earning from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former cricket player and his earnings for the Indian Premier League. Yuvraj Singh's immense popularity made him a popular name amongst brands, and he has had associations with Pepsi, Reebok, Royal Stag, Puma, Revital, and many more over the years. The cricketer's YouWeCan ventures have successfully invested in several start-ups across the country as well.

ALSO READ | NZ 422-8 At Lunch On Day 2, 2nd Test Against West Indies

Yuvraj Singh IPL career: How much money has the cricketer made by playing in the league?

The cricketer's exploits in white-ball cricket made him one of the most lucrative buys in the auctions of the cash-rich league. The batsman has represented a host of franchises in the competition and has earned hefty paychecks for the same. Yuvraj Singh has pocketed around ₹84.60 crore from the IPL as per InsideSport's Moneyball.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli's Short & Sweet Anniversary Wish For Anushka Sharma Has Message For Future

Yuvraj Singh wife: Cricketer's love story with Hazel Keech

The 39-year-old married British-Indian actress Hazel Keech on November 30, 2016. The actress has featured in several high-profile movies and is also a popular name in the country. The couple apparently met at a common friend's party in 2011 according to multiple reports.

ALSO READ | NZ Vs WI 2nd Test: Bird Steals The Show On Ground By Eating Meal Amidst Play; See Pictures

Yuvraj Singh cars

The southpaw is known to be fond of luxurious cars and owns a fleet of high-end cars. As per gomechanic.in, some of the cars in the cricketer's garage include Lamborghini Murcielago, BMW X6M, BMW M3 Convertible, Audi Q5 and BMW 3 Series. Yuvraj Singh enthralled the audiences with six sixes in an over of Stuart Broad in the inaugural edition of the ICC World T20 and was gifted a swanky brand-new Porsche 911 by Lalit Modi for his feat.

ALSO READ | Shubman Gill Makes 2nd Innings Impact With 78-ball 65, Dismissed After SUPER Catch: WATCH

Disclaimer: The above Yuvraj Singh net worth, Yuvraj Singh cars, and Yuvraj Singh IPL career earnings information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image source: PTI

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.