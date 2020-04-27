Yuvraj Singh Criticizes Indian Team's Youngsters For Social Media Obsession

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was recently involved in an Instagram chat with famed pacer Jasprit Bumrah. In the session, the two cricketers talked about Team India youngsters and their fitness levels among several other things. Yuvraj Singh also took this opportunity to take a jibe at young cricketers for their usage of social media.

Yuvraj Singh speaks his mind about Indian youngsters

The 2007 World Twenty20 and 2011 World Cup hero slammed today’s youngsters for their excessive presence on social media. Yuvraj Singh said that he feels the youngsters try “too hard” in getting people to like them on social media platforms. He also believed that in doing so, they become “something else” entirely.

Meanwhile, 26-year-old Jasprit Bumrah said that he has seen upcoming players seeking validation on social media. He believed that the opinion of others should not change one’s “perception” and the young cricketers needs to have confidence among themselves. Both Yuvraj Singh and Jasprit Bumrah then shared a light moment when the latter revealed that his mother is more active on social media than him.

Yuvraj Singh and Jasprit Bumrah have both represented Team India together before the all-rounder's last appearance in 2017. The two cricketers also shared the same dressing room in the 2019 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) for Mumbai Indians. Mumbai Indians went on to lift that IPL title, which was also their fourth title in IPL history.

A few days before his statement on youngsters, Yuvraj Singh also stated that the current Indian team is lacking role models. However, his statement was contradicted by his former teammate Harbhajan Singh who said that every team has a different culture. Harbhajan Singh further said that he was not sure about the context in which Yuvraj Singh made those comments and added that he never felt anything like that during his playing days.

