Yuvraj Singh Reveals Battle With Chennai Heat Before Suffering From Cancer In 2011 WC

After winning the 1983 World Cup in England, Team India came close to lifting their second title back in 2003 only to lose to Australia in the final. Team India finally lifted the trophy in 2011 after beating Sri Lanka in the final. The epic six from former skipper MS Dhoni is still fresh in the minds of cricket fans, but it was former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh 2011 World Cup performance that helped India win the World Cup.

Also Read: Yuvraj Singh Mocks Chris Gayle After He Fails To Deliver A Hindi Dialogue For A Commercial

Yuvraj Singh is regarded as one of the best Indian batsmen to have played for the country. He has single-handedly won matches for India on a number of occasions. He displayed his ability as a destructive batsman in the 2011 World Cup. His also manage to hit his first century in the World Cup in a Group Stage match against West Indies on March 20.

Also Read: Yuvraj Singh Floors Fans By Posting Sweet Birthday Wish For Hazel Keech

Yuvraj Singh cancer post-2011 World Cup

The Yuvraj Singh cancer news came into limelight after the conclusion of the World Cup. In 2011, Yuvraj Singh cancer treatment was done in Boston and Indianapolis. In March 2012, he was discharged from the hospital after completing the third and final cycle of chemotherapy and returned to India in April. During an interview with a TV channel back in 2014, Yuvraj Singh said that he first thought it was because of the Chennai heat that he was feeling unwell.

He had said that he always wanted a World Cup hundred, which never happened because he batted at No. 6. He further said that since Virender Sehwag opted out of the World Cup match, so he decided to make it big. He even prayed to God that whatever happens, even if he dies afterwards, to let India win the World Cup.

Also Read: 'Looks Like It's Working On Your Cheeks': Yuvraj Singh Hilariously Trolls Rohit Sharma

Sachin Tendulkar on Yuvraj Singh cancer

Long back during an interview, Sachin Tendulkar had said that he could feel the pain Yuvraj Singh had gone through and experienced mixed emotions. He said that after the meeting with Yuvraj Singh in London where he was getting his treatment, he could understand what the all-rounder went through, especially after he saw his wife discussing medical terms with Yuvraj. He had said that Yuvraj Singh was like his younger brother and he would ask God why it (the illness) had to happen to him.

Also Read: Siddhant Chaturvedi Is Yuvraj Singh's Choice If A Biopic Is Ever Made On The Cricketer

Yuvraj Singh 2011 World Cup hundred

The Yuvraj Singh 2011 World Cup hundred was a special knock as it was first in a World Cup event. After losing both Sachin Tendulkar and Gautam Gambhir early, Yuvraj Singh started building a partnership with Virat Kohli. The duo added 122 runs for the third-wicket before Kohli was dismissed for 59. Yuvraj, however, carried on. During the innings, Yuvraj started to feel unwell. The left-hander vomited multiple times on the pitch and looked sick. He still carried on and went on to score 113 runs in 123 balls with the help of 10 fours and 2 sixes helping India posted a competitive total of 268.

Despite being unwell, Yuvraj Singh also performed with the ball and in his four overs, he picked up the two wickets of Devon Thomas and the dangerous Andre Russell. He finished the day with 18 runs for 2 wickets in his four overs. For his remarkable performance under pressure, Yuvraj Singh was named the Man of the Match.