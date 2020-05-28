Yuvraj Singh Names Favourite Character From 'Money Heist', Shane Warne In Awe Of The Show

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh recently expressed his love for the hit Netflix television series Money Heist (aka La Casa De Papel). Money Heist is a Spanish heist crime drama series which premiered on a Spain-based network in 2017 before Netflix acquired its global streaming rights later in the same year. While responding to a tweet by Australian spin wizard Shane Warne, Yuvraj Singh expressed his love for the show by naming his favourite character.

Yuvraj Singh, Shane Warne express their love for Netflix’ Money Heist

On Wednesday, May 27, Shane Warne took to Twitter and praised the Netflix television series Money Heist. The show premiered its season 4 on April 3 and it is comprised of eight episodes. While expressing his eagerness for the next season, Shane Warne curiously asked the streaming platform about the date when Season 5 will be launched. The veteran Australian cricketer also asked his fans to name their favourite characters from the show in the caption.

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh took note of Warne’s tweet and responded with his favourite character. He picked Denver (portrayed by Spanish actor Jaime Lorente) as his top choice and added that he loves as well as hates his characters’ laugh.

Yuvraj Singh, Shane Warne engage in Netflix’ Money Heist discussion, check tweets

How good is the series -“Money Heist” !! Wish season 5 would hurry up and start already (when is it available to watch) ? Who’s your fav character followers ? — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) May 27, 2020

Denver ! Love and hate that laugh ! — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 27, 2020

Netflix’ Money Heist Denver tribute

Aakash Chopra gives his review of Netflix’ Money Heist

Cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra is also apparently a fan of the hit series. A few days after its Season 4 premiere on Netflix, former Indian Test opener took to Twitter and gave his views regarding the show. Speaking about the ending of season 4, he posed a question in his caption, "Why does Money Heist need a fifth season?".

Aakash Chopra described the first two seasons as amazing but later criticised its third season by calling it a “drag”. Aakash Chopra further praised the latest season (Season 4) for picking up the pace again and asked why is there a need for the fifth season to be made. He ended the caption by writing that the wait for the fifth season will be difficult.

