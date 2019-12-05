Yuvraj Singh Grooves To Punjabi Music At Manish Pandey's Reception Ceremony

Just a day after leading Karnataka in back-to-back Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy wins, Indian cricketer Manish Pandey tied the knot with Tamil actress Ashrita Shetty in Mumbai on Monday. Although the wedding ceremony was a closed affair, a few cricketers the reception ceremony on Tuesday.

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh was one of the attendees during Manish Pandey’s reception ceremony. Known for his happy-go-lucky nature, Yuvraj Singh stole the show at the ceremony. In a video shared on social media, Yuvraj was seen shaking a leg with Manish as the two set the dance stage on fire.

Yuvraj Singh also wished the couple on social media.

READ: Ricky Ponting cracks formula for dismissing Kane Williamson and Steve Smith

READ: 'Good Joke!' Netizens slam Abdul Razzaq over his remark of Bumrah being 'Baby Bowler'

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's sweet wishes for Manish Pandey win hearts

Among the many wishes that Manish Pandey received, two came from two of the biggest superstars of the modern game, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, which caught the attention of fans. One wish even came from the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Pandey's IPL franchise who retained him ahead of the 2020 IPL Auction. Have a look.

Congratulations Pandey ji. Wish you both a lifetime of beautiful moments and happiness. God bless you both 😇🙏@im_manishpandey — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 3, 2019

Wish you both all the happiness in the world. Trust me this will be your best innings 😉 @im_manishpandey pic.twitter.com/8T2kZNOEeM — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) December 2, 2019

Pandey is set to feature for India in the upcoming home series against the West Indies in three T20Is and as many ODIs. The first T20I will get underway on December 6 in Hyderabad. The batsman will be looking to cement his place in the Indian side. India's home season will also feature 3 ODIs in Australia.

READ: WATCH THIS: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul's incredible coordinated practice

READ: Jasprit Bumrah targeted by ex-Pakistani all-rounder, shockingly called a 'baby bowler'