Yuvraj Singh Grooves To Punjabi Music At Manish Pandey's Reception Ceremony

Cricket News

In a video shared on social media, Yuvraj Singh was seen shaking legs with Manish Pandey as the two set the dance stage on fire

Written By Prachi Mankani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Yuvraj Singh

Just a day after leading Karnataka in back-to-back Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy wins, Indian cricketer Manish Pandey tied the knot with Tamil actress Ashrita Shetty in Mumbai on Monday. Although the wedding ceremony was a closed affair, a few cricketers the reception ceremony on Tuesday.

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh was one of the attendees during Manish Pandey’s reception ceremony. Known for his happy-go-lucky nature, Yuvraj Singh stole the show at the ceremony. In a video shared on social media, Yuvraj was seen shaking a leg with Manish as the two set the dance stage on fire.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Yuvraj Singh also wished the couple on social media.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's sweet wishes for Manish Pandey win hearts

Among the many wishes that Manish Pandey received, two came from two of the biggest superstars of the modern game, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, which caught the attention of fans. One wish even came from the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Pandey's IPL franchise who retained him ahead of the 2020 IPL Auction. Have a look.

Pandey is set to feature for India in the upcoming home series against the West Indies in three T20Is and as many ODIs. The first T20I will get underway on December 6 in Hyderabad. The batsman will be looking to cement his place in the Indian side. India's home season will also feature 3 ODIs in Australia.

