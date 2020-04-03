Rohit Sharma's Daughter Imitates 'Boom Boom' Bowling Action In, Leaves Bumrah In Awe

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is known for his death-bowling abilities and toe-crushing yorkers, but apart from that, the speedster also has a unique bowling action which has drawn attention since the beginning. While some believe that his unique action adds to his bowling abilities, some also believe that his action is susceptible to injuries. Several fans and growing players have also tried to imitate his bowling action.

Recently, Rohit Sharma's daughter also joined the list of fans trying to imitate Jasprit Bumrah's bowling action. In a video shared by Bumrah on Twitter, Samaira can be seen imitating the bowler's unique action as her mother Ritika Sajdeh asks her, "What does Boom Boom do?"

The speedster was awestruck as he said that he thinks she does it better than him. 'I can safely say I am a bigger fan of hers than she is of me," he tweeted.

I think she does it better than me @ImRo45 @ritssajdeh!I can safely say I am a bigger fan of hers than she is of me. 😇 pic.twitter.com/rHP5g52e20 — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) April 3, 2020

Bumrah keeps himself busy with his 'modified mobility drills'

With the 21-day nationwide lockdown and uncertainty looming over the Indian Premier League (IPL) amid the coronavirus pandemic, several cricketers have resorted to other activities to kill time. India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, too, took to his 'modified mobility drills' amid the lockdown till April 14 to keep himself busy. The speedster posted a video of himself mopping the floor of his house to keep it clean.

'Mom is an umpire'

Bumrah captioned the video, "My modified mobility drills are keeping the house clean and my mother very happy. (P.s - I had to do everything again without the slippers.)" Earlier, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal had also posted a funny video of himself enacting a scene with his father, while, Rohit Sharma had revealed that he spends most of his time in quarantine chasing his daughter and playing with her.

