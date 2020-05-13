Yuvraj Singh Has Special Coaching Tips For Ravi Shastri, Vikram Rathour

The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc across the world, which has brought it to a standstill. Cricketers have quarantined themselves amidst the lockdown, which has given them plenty of time to interact with fans. Several cricketers have been giving their opinion to either media outlets or their teammates during Instagram live sessions. Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has been immensely vocal about his views on the current Indian team and once again, spoke out against it.

ALSO READ | Ravi Shastri shares throwback picture of his match-winning century at Wankhede Stadium

Yuvraj Singh questions the credentials of India's batting coach

In an Instagram live session, Yuvraj Singh criticized the appointment of Vikram Rathour as India's batting coach. The former all-rounder also questioned Rathour's ability to guide Indian players in T20 cricket. Yuvraj Singh went on to question the credentials of Vikram Rathour, saying that he has just played six Tests and seven ODIs for India between 1996 and 1997.

ALSO READ | Ravi Shastri claims Javed Miandad had no chance to win the Audi in '85 World Championship

Yuvraj Singh said that Vikram Rathour is his friend but he doesn't think he can help the Indian players in T20Is. Yuvraj Singh also said that the players of different personalities should be dealt with differently and gave an example of how he would have dealt with the players like Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya. Yuvraj Singh said if he was the coach of the Indian team, he would tell goodnight to Bumrah at 9 pm and take Hardik Pandya out for a drink at 10 pm.

Yuvraj Singh also seemed to take a dig at Indian head coach Ravi Shastri. The southpaw said that the current guys have no one to talk to and take advice. When he was asked if it is Ravi Shastri's job to guide the players, Yuvraj said that he doesn't know if Ravi Shastri is doing so but he could be occupied with other things.

Yuvraj also said that coaches cannot tell all players to just go out and play their game and express themselves. He added that this approach may work with someone like Virender Sehwag but this will never work with someone like Cheteshwar Pujara. He pointed out that the coaching staff need to realise these things.

ALSO READ | IPL: Ravi Shastri claims that India's 1985 team could easily challenge Virat Kohli's ODI team

Yuvraj Singh names Hardik Pandya who can break his fastest fifty record

Yuvraj Singh created the record of the fastest T20 fifty (in 12 balls) after smashing Stuart Broad for six sixes during the inaugural T20 World Cup 2007 in South Africa. The record is still intact even after 13 years and the southpaw feels Hardik Pandya has the ability to break it. However, he also highlighted the importance of guiding the youngsters properly.

ALSO READ | IPL: ICC celebrates World Voice Day, Twitterati miss Harsha Bhogle and Ravi Shastri

IMAGE COURTESY: ICC TWITTER