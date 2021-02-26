Yuvraj Singh Heavily Slammed Online, Accused Of Belittling India's Win And R Ashwin Feat

With the India vs England 3rd Test getting done and dusted inside two days, there has been a lot of outcry over the pitch that was used for the game. A major discussion has sparked about the nature of the Ahmedabad pitch, with several former cricketers like Michael Vaughan and David Lloyd deeming it 'unfit' for Test cricket. Now, former Indian all-rounder, Yuvraj Singh has also joined the likes of Vaughan and Lloyd in criticising the pitch.

Fans bash Yuvraj Singh for trivializing R Ashwin's milestone

Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter and posted that he is not sure if the game finishing inside two days in good for Test cricket. The former cricketer opined that if the likes of Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh would have bowled on pitches like this, they would have grabbed 1000 and 800 wickets respectively, thus perhaps belittling the 400 R Ashwin Test wickets milestone in a way. In the end, Yuvraj congratulated the Indian team, Axar Patel, R Ashwin and Ishant Sharma (100 Tests).

finished in 2 days Not sure if that’s good for test cricket !If @anilkumble1074 and @harbhajan_singh bowled on these kind of wickets they would be sitting on a thousand and 800 ?🤔However congratulations to 🇮🇳 @akshar2026 what a spell! congratulations @ashwinravi99 @ImIshant 💯 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 25, 2021

Naturally, Yuvraj Singh's tweet trivializing the 400 R Ashwin Test wickets milestone didn't go down well with Indian fans. Several reactions poured in as netizens slammed the southpaw and compared his stats to those of R Ashwin. Here's how fans reacted to Yuvraj Singh's tweet.

After getting retired, didn't expect such ridiculous tweet / comments from Yuvraj ji. India performed outstandingly in 2nd test & 3rd test. Ashwin is an outstanding bowler who is far much better than Bhajji Paaji & Kumble Sir because of his batting ability. @sachin_rt @imVkohli — ABHISHEK KUMAR SINGH (@abhishek151282) February 25, 2021

Pic 1: Yuvi requesting to forget bad times of Stuart Broad (a Non-Indian) and appreciate his achievements.



Pic 2: Yuvi requesting (indirectly) to forget an achievement of Ashwin an Axar (Indians) and criticize indian pitches. pic.twitter.com/wIIPl18KgI — 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 Muzammil 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Muz_7Dec2000) February 25, 2021

Any day, any country, against any country and on any pitch Ashwin is far far better player than Yuvi. — My name is CA sanghi 🚩 (@True_sanghi) February 26, 2021

Fun stat: Ashwin has more test wickets than the total number of runs scored in this test match. For once let bowling be the star and not blame it on the pitch. Yeah?



Ash & Axar deserve a bit more appreciation for their incredible bowling today than this tweet Yuvi. https://t.co/sCuN9jVxNv — Abhinand (@abhi_nand19) February 25, 2021

Come on Yuvi, this isn't a fair reflection of Ashwin's achievement. He has literally outperformed the legends in the overseas conditions as well. https://t.co/0t9f61E2zb — Sarath (@Sarath_CFC) February 26, 2021

Big fan of Yuvi but this is a spiteful comment on an unusual Test match win. He’d have loved to be a part of this playing XI on a similar pitch. Don’t get the sourness at all. https://t.co/2mQTlPhKnx — Vishal Agnihotri (@Dilliwasi) February 26, 2021

Fun fact ashwin has more man of the series then yuvi has test hundreds — Lovson Rayan (@LovsonR) February 25, 2021

Ashwin has almost same wickets as Bhajji in 36 less tests yet Yuvaraj used him to bring down Ashwin based on one match pitch.



Looks like the friendship bond between Bhajji & Yuvi grew too strong while both were working together for Pakistani Shahid Afridi. https://t.co/W7g4NjTb7S — Scar (@YourRishbh) February 25, 2021

Facts



Test format

Ashwin 5 centuries

Butt hurt Yuvi 3 centuries https://t.co/gkSqjFAGzn — Rajkumar Sekar (@I_Raj13) February 25, 2021

R Ashwin Test wickets

Ashwin became the fastest Indian bowler to register 400 Test wickets on Day 2 of the pink-ball Test match against England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Ashwin who had reached the milestone in his 77th Test appearance became the world's second-fastest bowler to register 400 wickets in the game's longest format. The record is still held by Sri Lankan spin legend as well as the highest wicket-taker in Test history Muttiah Muralitharan who had reached the landmark in just his 72nd Test appearance.

Ashwin has now joined the likes of a few of his great predecessors to become the fourth Indian bowler to register 400 scalps in the longest format of the game. Ashwin with 401 wickets in 77 matches has joined the likes of his former team-mate Harbhajan Singh (417 wickets in 103 matches), legendary all-rounder & 1983 World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev (434 wickets in 131 matches), and, spin legend Anil Kumble (619 wickets from 132 matches to reach the 400-club in Test match cricket.

