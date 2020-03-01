'Looks Like It's Working On Your Cheeks': Yuvraj Singh Hilariously Trolls Rohit Sharma

Yuvraj Singh and Rohit Sharma have been very good friends ever since the latter had started his cricketing career in 2007. The duo was also the part of the Indian squad where they had emerged triumphant in that year's inaugural edition of the ICC World T20. The two were also in the same time during the last edition's IPL where Mumbai Indians won their record fourth title. Recently, Yuvraj trolled his old friend after watching him feature in a commercial.

Yuvraj hilariously mocks Rohit

It so happened that Rohit Sharma took to the micro-blogging site and shared a video of him featuring in a health drink commercial where he is saying that one innings or one exam does not define a person's potential. The Indian limited-overs vice-captain also shared a very important message to all the parents and children as well. Meanwhile, Yuvraj Singh decided to make his presence felt once again. The former swashbuckling all-rounder who has trolled some of his former team-mates earlier left no stone unturned in trying his luck once again. The southpaw wrote that the health drink seems to be working on the opening batsman's cheeks.

Looks like the bournvita is working on your cheeks ! 🧐😃 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 29, 2020

It remains to be seen whether Rohit Sharma will be a part of the Indian squad for the three-match ODI series against South Africa starting from March 12. Sharma's New Zealand tour was cut short due to a calf injury that he had suffered during the fifth and final T20I last month. If the 'Hitman' does not feature in the bilateral series, then he will directly be seen in the upcoming edition of the IPL where he will be looking forward to lead MI to their fifth title.

Yuvraj, on the other hand, had bid adieu to international cricket last year and has featured in a few franchise cricket leagues since then. He will not be a part of the IPL as no team had bid for him at the IPL Auctions in December after he was released by the reigning champions. The veteran all-rounder will next be seen in action during the upcoming Road Safety World Series.

Yuvi is a part of the India Legends team which will be led by Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. They will be taking on Brian Lara's West Indies Legends in the series opener at the Wankhade Stadium on March 7.

