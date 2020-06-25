Yuvraj Singh Has Comical Response To Irfan Pathan Comparing His Bowling Action To A Sifaka

Former Team India cricketers Irfan Pathan and Yuvraj Singh were involved in a Twitter banter on Thursday with Irfan Pathan taking a jibe at Yuvraj Singh by joking about his bowling action in his tweet. Both the cricketers are currently enjoying time at home due to COVID-19 and also have been quite active on social media.

Irfan Pathan and Yuvraj Singh Twitter banter

In the latest tweet, Irfan Pathan shared a picture of a Sifaka in which the animal can be seen with open hands and is standing in such a way that it resembles his own bowling action. Irfan Pathan used a laughing emoji and wrote that action was close enough. Yuvraj Singh was quick to respond to the image and wrote that he doesn't know about bowling, but his fielding was like that.

😂😂😂😂 don’t know about bowling but fielding definitely! 🐊 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 24, 2020

😂😂😂 I think you chose wrong emoji bro. You meant this?? pic.twitter.com/nWSbCigQft — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 24, 2020

Yuvraj Singh's former Mumbai Indians teammate Suryakumar Yadav joined the Twitter banter as well and asked Irfan Pathan about where he gets these images from. Here's the Suryakumar Yadav tweet -

😂😂😂laate kaha se ho aise photo 👏 — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) June 24, 2020

Yuvraj Singh trolled by ex-Punjab teammate Mandeep Singh

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Yuvraj Singh posted a video indicating the importance of yoga and how it is beneficial to physical and mental well-being. KXIP star Mandeep Singh took note of Yuvraj Singh’s post and wrote a comic reply: “Tanga Stiff (sic)”, which means that the former cricketer has stiff legs

Yuvraj Singh and Mandeep Singh have played together for Punjab in the Ranji Trophy and KXIP albeit in different seasons in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Yuvraj took the field for the Punjab franchise from the IPL 2008 to 2010 and then again in the 2018 edition. Similarly, Mandeep Singh represented the franchise from 2011 to 2014. However, the 28-year-old was acquired back by KXIP for 2019 and is set to reprise his role in the now-postponed IPL 2020 season.

Yuvraj Singh IPL career

Yuvraj Singh played for many IPL franchises like Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Pune Warriors and Delhi Capitals. The former all-rounder was signed up by the Mumbai Indians last season but his poor form with the bat soon put him out of the playing XI. The stint with KXIP in 2018 was the World Cup winner's second stint with the franchise, having started his career with them as its captain in the 2008 season.

(IMAGE: IRFAN PATHAN/ INSTAGRAM)