Yuvraj Singh Comically Trolls Zaheer Khan For Being Lazy While Playing T10 Cricket

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh last represented Team India in 2017. He turned up for Mumbai Indians in the 2019 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) and ended up lifting the trophy in May. A month later, the 2011 World Cup hero announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, thus making him eligible to play in foreign leagues. Yuvraj Singh then played for Maratha Arabians in the 2019 Abu Dhabi T10 League in November.

Also Read | Yuvraj Singh Retirement Anniversary Leads To 'Miss You Yuvi' Trend On Twitter

Yuvraj Singh mocks Zaheer Khan for funny conversation prior to 2019 Abu Dhabi T10 League

Yuvraj Singh recently appeared on Gaurav Kapur’s Oaktree Sports YouTube channel. In the show, the veteran all-rounder said that he has been enjoying his retirement and it has been fun to play in international leagues. While Yuvraj Singh recalled his time in Abu Dhabi for the 2019 T10 League, he admitted to finding the format “really difficult”. Speaking about 10-overs contests, the 38-year-old said “We are getting older but the game is getting faster”.

Yuvraj Singh then recalled a hilarious conversation he had with his ex-Indian teammate Zaheer Khan before leaving for the 2019 Abu Dhabi T10 League. The 92-Test veteran also participated in the tournament as the former Indian pacer turned up for the Eoin Morgan-led Delhi Bulls side. Yuvraj Singh recalled Zaheer Khan’s words by saying that the 41-year-old only wanted to field for five overs in every match. The all-rounder added that Khan wanted to bowl just two overs, field for five and would not at all be willing to get out in the middle to have a bat.

Also Read | Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan Troll Yuvraj Singh For Poor Feet Movement In IPL Match: Watch

Yuvraj Singh retirement: Cricketer talks about 2019 Abu Dhabi T10 League, watch video

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir Lavishly Praises Yuvraj Singh Retirement Anniversary

Yuvraj Singh net worth

According to caknowledge.com, the Yuvraj Singh net worth figure is estimated to be around ₹250 crore (US$33 million) as of June 2020. The Yuvraj Singh net worth figure includes his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. His net worth also comprises of his several brand endorsement deals, sponsorship and past Indian Premier League (IPL) contracts.

Also Read | Zaheer Khan Joins Virat Kohli In Altruistic Gesture Towards Maharashtra Police On Twitter

Disclaimer: The above Yuvraj Singh net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Yuvraj Singh net worth figures.

Image credits: Official Twitter accounts Maratha Arabians and Delhi Bulls (Abu Dhabi T10 League franchises)