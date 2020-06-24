Yuvraj Singh Trolled By Ex-KXIP Teammate And Junior Mandeep Singh For Yoga Day Post

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from international cricket in June 2019. However, the famed cricketer still remains very much in the news through his presence on social media. On the occasion of International Yoga Day on Sunday, June 21, Yuvraj Singh took to Instagram and shared a video of himself practising yoga.

Mandeep Singh trolls ex-Punjab teammate Yuvraj Singh on Instagram

On his International Yoga Day post, Yuvraj Singh underlined the importance of yoga and how it is beneficial to physical and mental well-being. The 2011 World Cup-winning cricketer also urged his fans and followers to stay safe in their homes as the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown in India continues to remain in effect. Yuvraj Singh wrote that during such “dark and difficult” times, yoga is something everyone can look to for some positivity.

Indian cricketer Mandeep Singh took note of Yuvraj Singh’s post and decided to leave a reply in the comments section. Much like Yuvraj Singh during his playing days, Mandeep Singh also represents Punjab in the Ranji Trophy. Moreover, the two cricketers have also been teammates in the tournament on a number of occasions ever since 28-year old Mandeep made his Ranji Trophy debut in 2010. In the comments section of Yuvraj Singh’s inspiring caption regarding the importance of yoga, Mandeep Singh hilariously wrote: “Tanga Stiff (sic)”, which means that the former cricketer has stiff legs.

Yuvraj Singh’s International Yoga Day post and Mandeep Singh’s reply

Meanwhile on Saturday, June 20, Yuvraj Singh shared a throwback picture from one of his trips to Amsterdam. In the picture, he is seen in a pose as if taking a mirror selfie with a phone in his hand. Yuvraj Singh’s ex-teammate Harbhajan Singh made fun of the picture and the two got into a light-hearted conversation after.

Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh’s hysterical argument over “phone” on Instagram

Yuvraj Singh, Mandeep Singh and Harbhajan Singh in competitive cricket

Much like Yuvraj Singh and Mandeep Singh, legendary off-spinner Harbhajan Singh is also a Ranji veteran for Punjab. Apart from representing India on the international stage and Punjab in the domestic circuit, both Yuvraj Singh and Mandeep Singh have also played for the same franchises (albeit in different seasons) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Yuvraj took the field for Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) from IPL 2008 to 2010 and then again in the 2018 edition. Similarly, Mandeep Singh represented the franchise from 2011 to 2014. However, the 28-year old was acquired back by KXIP for 2019 and is set to reprise his role in the now-postponed IPL 2020 season.

Yuvraj Singh and Mandeep Singh played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on separate occasions. The former all-rounder played for RCB in IPL 2014 while Mandeep Singh played for Bangalore from 2015 to 2018.

Image credits: Mandeep Singh Instagram