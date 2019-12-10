Yuvraj Singh's Mother Reveals Major Surprise On Legendary Southpaw's Retirement

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh retired from international cricket in June 2019. It hasn't even been a year since Yuvraj called it a day but according to his mother Shabnam Singh, the transition into being an ex-player happened a long time back for him. The southpaw, who was instrumental in India's World Cup triumphs in 2007 and 2011, had last played an international match in 2017.

Yuvraj's transition to ex-player happened long back: Shabnam Singh

Shabnam Singh told a leading news agency that Yuvraj was prepared for a life of retirement 18 months ago. She added that there was no player who could escape retirement. She also mentioned how the transition was easy for the left-hander as he was involved with his charity foundation 'YouWeCan', fashion and other sports, which made it easy to switch.

Shabnam was ecstatic as Yuvraj is currently in a happy space. She added that he was playing other sports like tennis, golf and has a lot on his platter to complete. Since retirement, Yuvraj has played in franchise-based leagues around the world like Global T20 Canada and the most recent in the Abu Dhabi T10. The southpaw had spoken about the limitations that come with playing with an ageing body.

Singh said that after one of the Abu Dhabi T10 matches, he had a back spasm so he can't really fight his body too much. He added that he was mentally still young, but his body tells him to take it easy and hoped he will be fit for the next game. Shabnam said that Yuvraj always wanted to play more but he had come to terms with retirement. She was speaking on the sidelines of an event where she was announced and felicitated as the Conseiller Economique to the Republic of Madagascar. Yuvraj is said to be promoting cricket in the country as his next assignment.

