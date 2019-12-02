Yuvraj Singh: 3 Top Instagram Posts That Shows The Cricketer's Love For Wife Hazel Keech

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh and actress Hazel Keech are one of the most popular couples in the country. Their social media profiles give us a glimpse of their adorable married life. Both celebrated their third wedding anniversary on Saturday.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2016, is indeed one of the most adorable celebrity couples. Despite being busy within their respective careers, the couple makes sure to treat their fans by sharing their pictures and videos.

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's most loved posts by fans on Instagram

1. Yuvraj's wish to Hazel on their third wedding anniversary

Yuvraj shared a picture with his wife on Instagram and wrote: "Mubarak ho biwi! We made it to 3 years. feels like 30! Happy anniversary my love @hazelkeechofficial."

2. Hazel Keech mimics Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj posted a video where Hazel is seen mimicking Yuvi’s actions while he’s playing a shooting game. Yuvraj, who was playing the game via Virtual Reality (VR), couldn’t see what Hazel was up to. Yuvraj captioned the video warning his partner that he might shoot the gun at her if she interrupts him again.

Hazel Keech expressed her disbelief as she didn't think Yuvraj Singh would post the video. She playfully commented "Omg i cant believe you posted this!!!!! Im gonna kill you!!!!!". The video was an instant hit among fans and they poured in their love and wishes for the couple.

3. Yuvraj and Hazel's banter leave their fans in splits

Yuvraj posted a sweet photo of the couple where Hazel was all smiles but her husband had different intentions. The southpaw was seated behind his wife as he photobombed the selfie giving some serious face. He even went ahead and wrote, “When your wife is busy posing and your shouldering face photobombs and then u make her selfie sexier”. Yuvraj is known to be quite the brat and clown. But Hazel was not going to let Yuvraj have his way.

She paid him back by secretly taking a picture of her husband while he was taking a nap. Hazel posted the photo on her Instagram handle and captioned it, “Is this Selfie Sexier because you’re in it @yuvisofficial ?? (Im scared people will still vote yes) hehehe..... finally i got a sneaky sleeping selfie of you”.

