Yuvraj Singh's Rib-tickling Wish To Manish Pandey On His Wedding Leaves Fans In Splits

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter to wish Karnataka cricketer Manish Pandey, who got married to film actor Ashrita Shetty in Mumbai on Monday. Yuvraj wrote, “Dear @manishpandeyinsta and ashrita ! Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness baaki sarey log pichey dhol wala check karo". The southpaw is known for his sense of humour and jovial nature, making many fans laugh on an otherwise sweet wish, courtesy the last part of the message.

Yuvraj Singh wishes Manish Pandey a happy married life

Pandey tied the knot with Tamil actor Ashrita Shetty in Mumbai on Monday. The right-hander got married just hours after leading Karnataka successfully in the finals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Surat on Sunday. His contribution of 60 runs off 45 balls in the finals was vital in Karnataka defending their title.

On being asked about preparation for the upcoming West Indies series in the post-match presentation ceremony, Pandey had replied that he was preparing for the same. But before that, there is one more big series to come and added that he was getting married tomorrow. He assured that it will be a good series and he was ready for it.

Among the many wishes that Manish Pandey received, two came from two of the biggest superstars of the modern game, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. One wish even came from the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The IPL franchise has retained him ahead of the 2020 IPL Auction.

Pandey is set to feature for India in the upcoming home series against the West Indies in three T20Is and as many ODIs. The first T20I will get underway on December 6 in Hyderabad. The batsman will be looking to cement his place in the Indian side. India's home season will also feature 3 ODIs in Australia.

India's squad for T20Is: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (Vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Deepak Chahar.

