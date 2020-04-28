Yuvraj Singh Reveals First-ever Instance Of Thinking About Retiring From Cricket

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, during a recent Instagram live session with Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, revealed that he had first thought about his retirement from cricket back in 2018 when he was playing for Kings XI Punjab. Both the cricketers were in involved in a chat on Sunday, where they discussed several cricketing topics.

Yuvraj Singh speaks about his retirement plans

During the chat with Bumrah, Yuvraj Singh revealed that the sudden realisation of retiring came after playing with Mumbai Indians in the final stages of his career. He further said that the first thought of retirement in him came back in 2018 when Australian pacer Andrew Tye had started calling him ‘Yuvi pa’ while both of them playing for Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in IPL.

Yuvraj Singh's IPL journey

Yuvraj Singh was instrumental in Team India winning several big tournaments which also included the T20 World Cup (2007) and 50-over World Cup (2011). Apart from a staggering international career, the 38-year-old has also played for many IPL franchises like Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Pune Warriors and Delhi Capitals. The former all-rounder was signed up by the Mumbai Indians last season but his poor form with the bat soon put him out of the playing XI.

The stint with KXIP in 2018 was the World Cup winner's second stint with the franchise, having started his career with them as its captain in the 2008 season. The left-hander will no longer be part of IPL 2020 juggernaut after he had earlier obtained a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to be eligible to participate in the Global Canada T20.

Jasprit Bumrah dodges Yuvraj Singh's question on the best middle-order batsman

During the live chat, Yuvraj Singh put the Mumbai Indians pacer in a spot of bother by asking him to pick the best middle-order batsman between him and MS Dhoni. Bumrah tried to tackle Yuvraj Singh's question with a diplomatic answer by saying that he cannot pick one as he grew up watching both of them and it was like choosing between 'mother and father'. Jasprit Bumrah also added he has been a fan of both of them.