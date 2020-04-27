Virat Kohli Laughs At Shikhar Dhawan's Absent-mindedness Courtesy Funny New Year's Story

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is arguably the best batsman in modern-day cricket. His ability to adapt to different forms of the game and his sheer consistency in scoring runs speaks volumes about his character and style of play. The Indian captain might seem like an aggressive person on the field but has proved it occasionally that he is an affable character of the field.

ALSO READ | India lockdown: When MS Dhoni was shell-shocked after Ishant Sharma did the unthinkable in IPL 2019

There are several teammates with whom he shares a great bond. One among them is his friendship with Shikhar Dhawan. Both Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan are born and brought up in Delhi, who have even played together for the state and then the Indian team. And it doesn't come as a surprise that the two share an affectionate relationship. Virat Kohli revealed a hysterical incident involving Shikhar Dhawan which left the fans in stitches.

Virat Kohli's reveals a hilarious incident involving Delhi teammate Shikhar Dhawan

While speaking on a talk show Breakfast with Champions, Virat Kohli revealed about a New Year party at a friend's farmhouse in Delhi where both of them were supposed to go. Virat Kohli added that Shikhar Dhawan was extremely excited for the party and was really looking forward to it. Virat Kohli also said that the plan was made and everything was organized.

ALSO READ | India lockdown: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul troll Ishant Sharma for poor batting skills; watch video

Virat Kohli further said that Shikhar Dhawan was driving home when he got a call from a random man. The caller asked him if he was Shikhar Dhawan and added that there is a function in Mumbai where they would like him to be the chief guest. Shikhar Dhawan, who was stuck in traffic and annoyingly driving the car, responded in Hindi 'alright' and asked the man to call him later.

Virat Kohli added that the organizer had printed the invitations and by evening Shikhar Dhawan got the ticket on his mail. The organizer called Dhawan again to confirm the event and inform him about the flight details. An oblivious Shikhar Dhawan then asked the man who he was. The man replied saying he had called him in the afternoon and he had agreed to be the chief guest and added that now they had printed the invitations.

ALSO READ | Ishant Sharma calls Rishabh Pant 'toughest batsman to bowl to' in Delhi Capitals nets

Dhawan once again asked who he was to which the man replied saying that he had a flight at 12:00 tomorrow, there's a function in Bombay and he is the chief guest. Virat Kohli further said that they were partying at their friend's farmhouse on the New Year's eve while Dhawan was on stage in Bombay as he burst out in laughter.

ALSO READ | Delhi speedster Ishant Sharma has a tough time in picking his most memorable performance; details here

IMAGE COURTESY: VIRAT KOHLI INSTAGRAM