MS Dhoni Named Captain Of Kohli-de Villers' Joint India-South Africa ODI Team

The legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been named the captain of the joint India-South Africa ODI team by Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his Royal Challengers Bangalore team-mate AB de Villiers. MS Dhoni has been one of the greatest captains of both Indian as well as world cricket and to date remains the only captain in the history of the game to have won all the major ICC titles.

'Knows the game well'

During their Instagram live session on Friday, Kohli, and ABD picked their joint Ind-SA team led by the charismatic MSD. Others who made their way in the team included the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ab de Villiers, Jacques Kallis, Yuvraj Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dale Steyn, Jasprit Bumrah and Kagiso Rabada. Meanwhile, ex- Proteas skipper also heaped praise on the veteran stumper by saying that even though he has never played with Dhoni, but always held high respect for Mahi.

Mr. 360 also went on to add that the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper is always calm and knows the game well.

'Never leaving this team': Virat Kohli

"It has been such an amazing journey. It is always going to be our dream, winning the IPL together. There is no scenario where I could think of leaving the team ever. You can feel emotional about the season not going well but till the time I am playing IPL, I am never leaving this team. The fans, their loyalty has been amazing," said the Indian skipper during an Instagram live session with RCB team-mate AB de Villiers recently.

Kohli-ABD to auction their iconic 2016 bats

Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers revealed on Friday that they would auction their bats and gloves from their match-winning and iconic knock against Gujarat Lions in the 2016 IPL. The duo had engaged in a candid conversation in an Instagram live session and revealed that they would auction their bats and gloves from that match to raise funds for COVID-19 relief.

Earlier, Virat Kohli and his wife had also donated an undisclosed amount to the PM-CARES relief fund. The RCB speaker, who top-scored the 2016 edition of the IPL, stated that he would never imagine scoring so many runs in a single season, during the live session.

