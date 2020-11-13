Yuvraj Singh Reveals Latest Holiday Destination, Kevin Pietersen Has Best Reaction Of All

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Quick links:
Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was one of the fiercest competitors on the field. However, the southpaw is an extremely jovial and easy-going character off the field. Yuvraj has been immensely active on social media recently with the left-hander keeping his fans updated about his whereabouts.
ALSO READ | IPL 2020 winners: Rohit Sharma comes up with a quirky reply for critics after Mumbai rewrite history
The veteran cricketer was at it once again on Thursday as he took to Instagram and posted a stylish photo of himself. In the photo, Yuvraj can be seen wearing a ripped jeans and a cool white tee. The 38-year-old completed his look with brown shades. Yuvraj captioned the post "#burjkhalifa" thus updating his fans about his whereabouts.
ALSO READ | IPL 2020 winners: Skipper Rohit Sharma reveals the major reason behind Mumbai's successful title defence
As soon as Yuvraj posted the photo, several reactions poured in as fans started showering it with love. Yuvraj Singh's wife Hazel Keech was also in awe of her husband's photo as she wrote 'Hi handsome'. Yuvraj's close friend and former teammate Harbhajan Singh also complimented the southpaw. However, it was Kevin Pietersen's comment that stole the show. The Englishman, in an attempt to pull Yuvraj's leg, commented, "Why you so cute?!" as fans were left in splits.
The legendary all-rounder is widely considered as one of the greatest white-ball all-rounders of all time. The cricketer announced his retirement from international cricket in June 2017. Before his retirement, Yuvraj Singh was a crucial part of the Indian line-up that won the 2007 World Twenty20 and 2011 World Cup.
ALSO READ | Yuvraj Singh pokes fun at Arjun Tendulkar's latest training update; see picture
According to caknowledge.com, the Yuvraj Singh net worth figure is estimated to be around $35 million. The Yuvraj Singh net worth figure includes his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. His net worth also comprises his several brand endorsement deals, sponsorship and past Indian Premier League (IPL) contracts.
On November 30, 2016, Yuvraj Singh married British-Indian actress Hazel Keech. Hazel Keech has acted in Indian films like Billa and Bodyguard. She has also made appearances in several Harry Potter films.
Disclaimer: The above Yuvraj Singh net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.
ALSO READ | Dharmesh Yelande's 'Burj Khalifa' dance gets interrupted by 'special' guest; watch
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
Sourav Ganguly launches ICC T20 World Cup 2021 to be held in India; see picture
15 mins ago
ECS T10 Barcelona RSCC vs CTT live streaming in India, preview, pitch and weather report
18 mins ago
No Kohli or Tendulkar; Netizens react as Iyer becomes only Indian followed by Instagram
2 hours ago
Siechem Pondicherry T20 TUS vs BUL live streaming, pitch and weather report, preview
11 hours ago
TUS vs BUL Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Siechem Pondicherry T20 League preview
11 hours ago
Virat Kohli's paternity leave makes Australian broadcasters slam CA for $450 million deal
12 hours ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points