Yuvraj Singh Reveals Latest Holiday Destination, Kevin Pietersen Has Best Reaction Of All

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was one of the fiercest competitors on the field. However, the southpaw is an extremely jovial and easy-going character off the field. Yuvraj has been immensely active on social media recently with the left-hander keeping his fans updated about his whereabouts.

Yuvraj Singh posts photo from Burj Khalifa, Kevin Pietersen's comment steals the show

The veteran cricketer was at it once again on Thursday as he took to Instagram and posted a stylish photo of himself. In the photo, Yuvraj can be seen wearing a ripped jeans and a cool white tee. The 38-year-old completed his look with brown shades. Yuvraj captioned the post "#burjkhalifa" thus updating his fans about his whereabouts.

As soon as Yuvraj posted the photo, several reactions poured in as fans started showering it with love. Yuvraj Singh's wife Hazel Keech was also in awe of her husband's photo as she wrote 'Hi handsome'. Yuvraj's close friend and former teammate Harbhajan Singh also complimented the southpaw. However, it was Kevin Pietersen's comment that stole the show. The Englishman, in an attempt to pull Yuvraj's leg, commented, "Why you so cute?!" as fans were left in splits.

The legendary all-rounder is widely considered as one of the greatest white-ball all-rounders of all time. The cricketer announced his retirement from international cricket in June 2017. Before his retirement, Yuvraj Singh was a crucial part of the Indian line-up that won the 2007 World Twenty20 and 2011 World Cup.

Yuvraj Singh net worth

According to caknowledge.com, the Yuvraj Singh net worth figure is estimated to be around $35 million. The Yuvraj Singh net worth figure includes his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. His net worth also comprises his several brand endorsement deals, sponsorship and past Indian Premier League (IPL) contracts.

Yuvraj Singh wife

On November 30, 2016, Yuvraj Singh married British-Indian actress Hazel Keech. Hazel Keech has acted in Indian films like Billa and Bodyguard. She has also made appearances in several Harry Potter films.

Disclaimer: The above Yuvraj Singh net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

