Dharmesh Yelande's 'Burj Khalifa' Dance Gets Interrupted By 'special' Guest; Watch

Bollywood choreographer Dharmesh Yelande recently took to social media to share a fun video with an adorable twist. In the video, the much-loved dancer is seen grooving to the super hit song Burj Khalifa from Laxmii before being interrupted by his pet dog. His followers love the small routine he had pulled off in a short time as they have flooded the comments section with compliments. A few of his followers have also been asking for more videos of his adorable pet dog.

Dharmesh Yelande interrupted by cute doggo

Dharmesh Yelande posted a fun Burj Khalifa dance video and his fans are loving all parts of it. The actor is seen showing off a few sharp hip-hop moves by catching the right beat in the upbeat song. Dharmesh is seen creating a fusion between pop-lock, Bollywood, and hip-hop freestyle, by combing smooth and flowy steps.

At the beginning of the video, Dharmesh Yelande is seen dancing alone when his pet dog sneaks into the frame, observing D’s movements closely. Dharmesh drops the routine and decides to play with the adorable animal by removing a few treats from his pocket. He also does a few basic steps with his pet dog, keeping his followers entertained throughout.

Dharmesh Yelande is seen pulling off simple and cool streetwear while he dances to the fun song. He is seen wearing a blue camouflage t-shirt which has been styled with a pair of grey sweatpants. He has also added a set of matching shoes and a cap to complete the look. His attire gets slightly blended with the blue curtains in the background.

In the caption for the post, Dharmesh Yelande has spoken about the special appearance made by his pet dog in the video. He has also asked his followers if they find the white furry animal cute or not. Have a look at the post on Dharmesh Yelande’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, Dharmesh Yelande fans have mentioned how much they like his pet dog and its antics. A few people have also asked the dancer to create more videos with the dog. Have a look at a few comments here.

Image Courtesy: Dharmesh Yelande's Instagram

