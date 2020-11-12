Yuvraj Singh Pokes Fun At Arjun Tendulkar's Latest Training Update; See Picture

Flamboyant ex-Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh is known to share an amazing bond with batting legend, Sachin Tendulkar. The two have achieved various accomplishments together while playing for the Indian cricket team, including the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. Apart from their on-field heroics, their camaraderie off the field has often mesmerized cricket fans. Yuvraj Singh, who also shared an amazing bond with Sachin's son, Arjun Tendulkar, posted a lovely throwback picture of the two on social media with a cheeky message.

Yuvraj Singh's picture with Arjun Tendulkar bound to make fans nostalgic

The 38-year-old took to his Instagram account to share a throwback picture featuring a young Arjun Tendulkar on his story. The photograph was from Yuvraj Singh's playing days where he was seen holding a bat while Arjun also had his batting gloves on. The duo seemed to be engrossed in a cricket related conversation. Along with the photograph, Singh wrote how the youngster was learning from the 'Best'. Here is the post shared by Yuvraj Singh:

Arjun Tendulkar nepotism? 21-year-old always under scrutiny because of his last name

It was evident when Arjun decided to take up cricket as his choice of career that he will be bombarded with comparisons with his father. He has shown what he is capable of in several competitions. Arjun has been a part of the Mumbai U-19 and U-23 setup in the past. His most notable contributions have come in the T20 Mumbai League. While Sachin Tendulkar is regarded as one of the greatest batsmen to play the sport, Arjun enjoys his left-arm medium pace bowling more when compared to batting.

The bowling all-rounder also gets an opportunity to travel and train along with the Mumbai team in the Indian Premier League. While he has fared decently in the limited chances that have come by his way, many feel that his selection and progress have been fast-tracked due to nepotism.

A look at Sachin Tendulkar net worth

As per entrepreneur.com, the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure is estimated to around ₹1250 crore (i.e. approximately $170 million). The star cricketer's earning comprises of the earning from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for representing the Indian national team for close to 24 years. He is actively involved in various business ventures post-retirement. Over the years, Tendulkar has made investments in Smaaash Entertainment, Smartron mobiles, True Blue, and many more. He has also had brand associations with MRF, Pepsi, Paytm First, Luminous, GM pens, and more.

Disclaimer: The above Sachin Tendulkar net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image source: Yuvraj Singh Instagram

