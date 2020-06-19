Yuvraj Singh, Rohit Sharma Endorse Viren Rasquinha's 'Play For India' Initiative

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh and current limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma have extended their support towards the ‘Play For India’ initiative. The initiative was recently launched by former Indian hockey player Viren Rasquinha and Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ), aiming to support people associated with sports whose livelihoods have been put to risk by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Apart from Yuvraj Singh and Rohit Sharma, ‘Play For India’ is also backed by other cricketers like Mayank Aggarwal and Smriti Mandhana.

Yuvraj Singh, Rohit Sharma unite to back ‘Play For India’ amid India lockdown

The ‘Play For India’ initiative is aimed to gather the Indian sporting community to help the support system who silently play their parts in staging sports activities. They include gardeners, cleaners, coaches, referees and other staff who are sustaining financial losses due to lack of work amid the ongoing coronavirus-induced India lockdown. Yuvraj Singh recently spoke on the importance of the movement by referring the support system as “unrecognised figures” who help India’s sporting structure.

Through the official social media page of ‘Play For India’, Yuvraj Singh said that sports have been made possible only because of the efforts of the support system. He also added that with ‘Play For India’, they are aiming to provide monetary as well as non-monetary support to the unsung heroes of Indian sports. Rohit Sharma also spoke in the same veins regarding how lack of sporting activities are affecting the people who work in the background.

Apart from cricket, tennis stars Sania Mirza and Somdev Devvarman, Olympians Sakshi Malik and Dipa Karmakar, freestyle wrestler Bajrang Punia and Bollywood celebrities like Abhishek Bachchan and Suniel Shetty are also involved with the initiative.

Yuvraj Singh, Rohit Sharma and Suniel Shetty talk about ‘Play For India’

Sport brings us all together. The pandemic has hit those working in the background to make sport happen extremely hard.



Here are some of India's biggest stars encouraging us to #PlayforIndia and support the affected.



Donate, volunteer and contribute: https://t.co/tMExqJwCub pic.twitter.com/L4zNV6iHHl — Play for India (@Playfor_India) June 18, 2020

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has halted several worldwide major sporting events, including the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. The IPL 2020 was originally intended to launch on March 29 before the Indian cricket body decided to postpone the event. Popular Indian cricketers like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni, Mayank Aggarwal among several others were all slated to represent their respective franchises in the now-postponed IPL 2020 season.

