Harsha Bhogle Delights Fans By Confirming Instagram Live Debut On Wednesday

Indian cricket analyst Harsha Bhogle has been quite active on social media after the cricket calendar was brought to a standstill by coronavirus pandemic. With no IPL happening amidst the India lockdown, Harsha Bhogle has been active on Twitter and tweeting on several topics and giving his opinions over the same. After Twitter, Harsha Bhogle recently made an announcement that he is all set to make his debut on Instagram live.

India lockdown: Harsha Bhogle set for Instagram live chat

Amidst the India lockdown, Harsha Bhogle posted a message on Instagram telling his fans about him making his debut on Instagram live on Wednesday, May 6 at 5:00 PM. He even asked his fans to send in questions on cricket and broadcasting and said that if they aren't tough, then he will be able to chat about them. Here is Harsha Bhogle's message -

Harsha Bhogle named best commentator by fans

'Harsha Bhogle commentary' are words synonymous with cricket fans especially across the Indian subcontinent. Recently, on the occasion of World Voice Day, cricket portal Cricbuzz had taken a poll asking fans to vote for their favourite commentator. Twitterati were quick to name Harsha Bhogle as the best commentator. For the same portal, Bhogle is nowadays seen taking video interviews with top cricketers such as Dinesh Karthik, Dwayne Bravo and David Warner.

Harsha Bhogle fight against coronavirus

On Monday Harsha Bhogle joined the war against coronavirus by distributing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits. Tring India posted a video in which Harsha Bhogle announced that he had done his part by donating the PPE kits to the doctors and has even urged people to donate for the same.

Harsha Bhogle predicts the future of IPL

Recently, Harsha Bhogle in a tweet had predicted that the BCCI will make every effort later in the year to stage the IPL 2020 event. He wrote in his tweet that combating coronavirus currently is more important and Plan B can only be brought in place once the coronavirus is brought under control. The IPL 2020 was initially scheduled to take place on March 29 but was later postponed until further notice due to the India lockdown extended twice.

(IMAGE: HARSHA BHOGLE / INSTAGRAM)