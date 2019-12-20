Yuvraj Singh Still Remains Costliest Buy In IPL Despite Pat Cummins' Mega KKR Deal

Before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 Auction, all eyes were on Pat Cummins as the Australian vice-captain was expected to attract a lot of bids at the auction. The expectations came to fruition as not only did Cummins attract immense interest, he also commanded the highest price that has ever been attracted by an overseas player in the IPL. Cummins was sold to the Kolkata Knight Riders for a massive sum of Rs. 15.5 crore.

Yuvraj Singh remains the most expensive IPL buy of all time

Although at one point, it looked like the bid for Cummins would go past Yuvraj's winning bid in 2015, it did not. Just Rs. 50 lakhs shy of 16 crore, RCB withdrew from the bidding battle and let KKR have Cummins' services. This deal made Cummins the most expensive overseas player in IPL history. He is also the second biggest purchase at an IPL auction of all time.

Here are the top five biggest auction purchases in IPL history:

1. Yuvraj Singh - Rs. 16 crore - Delhi Capitals (2015)

This bid came after Yuvraj Singh had his best IPL season ever in 2014 with the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Yuvraj went on to score 248 runs in 14 matches.

2. Pat Cummins - Rs. 15.5 crore - Kolkata Knight Riders (2020)

In a whirlwind bidding war that took everyone's notice, KKR snatched Cummins from the reach of the Royal Challengers Bangalore. At this point, Cummins has taken 17 wickets in 16 matches.

3. Ben Stokes - Rs. 14.5 crore - Rising Pune Supergiant (2017)

The Pune team bought Stokes for their final season in the IPL at a massive price-tag of Rs. 14.5 crore. Pune were the runners-up of the season yet the Englishman was the MVP of the tournament. Stokes had a high score of 103* and scored 316 runs in 12 matches and took 12 wickets.

4. Yuvraj Singh - Rs. 14 crore - Royal Challengers Bangalore (2014)

RCB broke the bank at the 2014 mega auction to have Yuvraj Singh play in the team. He did not disappoint as Yuvraj delivered his best-ever IPL season with the bat. Yuvraj scored 376 runs in 14 matches and took 5 wickets.

5. Dinesh Karthik - Rs. 12.5 crore - Delhi Capitals (2014)

Dinesh Karthik was brought back to the Capitals in 2014 when they bought him for a massive sum of INR 12.5 crore. Karthik scored 325 runs in 14 matches.

