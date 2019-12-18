Yuvraj Singh And Harbhajan Singh Have A Very Important Advice For Next Year's World T20

Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh have led India to many glorious triumphs during their playing days. The 2002 Natwest tri-series in England, the ICC Champions Trophy 2002 where India were declared joint winners along with Sri Lanka and finishing as the finalists in the 2003 World Cup. It was in the year 2007 that a new-looked Indian team started winning ICC titles under the leadership of MS Dhoni with the inaugural edition of the World T20. The duo was also a part of the Indian squad and that beat Australia in the tri-series final in 2007-08. As the Indian team look to win back the World T20 title in Australia next year, Yuvi and Bhajji who have won the silverware and also have a tremendous amount of experience playing Down Under have a word of advice for India.

Yuvi & Bhajji's advice to the team management

During a recent media event, Yuvraj Singh reckoned that the Indian team should be ready four months before the marquee event of T20 cricket. The veteran all-rounder added that the best 16 or 14 should be ready prior to the showpiece event. Meanwhile, Yuvi's former Indian team-mate Harbhajan Singh went on to say that the team should be set and the players need to have the awareness that they are playing the World Cup. At the same time, the veteran offie also mentioned that a player should not have any doubts about whether they will be able to cement their place or not. Bhajji then went on to add that the players should be sure about their place and role in the team because if they are clear about it, then it would be very handy in the Men In Blue's preparations for the mega event.

Harbhajan on Yuvraj's importance in India's two World Cup triumphs

Harbhajan Singh had highlighted about Yuvraj's presence that had a tremendous impact in India's two World Cup triumphs (ICC World T20 2007 & ICC Cricket World Cup 2011). He said that when one talks about the World Cup and where Indian Cricket has reached now, Yuvraj Singh had's role was significant. Bhajji then added that people often talk about the legendary players like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Anil Kumble, and Kapil Dev. The offie then went on to say that had Yuvraj Singh not been there, then he does not reckon that the Men In Blue would have won the two world titles in 2007 and 2011 respectively.

