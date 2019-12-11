Ind Vs WI 3rd T20I: Match Report, Highlights And Player Ratings

India beat West Indies comprehensively by 67 runs in the third T20I in Mumbai to win the three-match series 2-1. KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli laid the foundation for India's win with blistering half-centuries.

ALSO READ | IPL: Chennai Super Kings' Best Playing XI From 2010s Starring MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina

Chasing 241, West Indies lost both their openers - Lendl Simmons and Brandon King - in quick succession. Nicholas Pooran followed the openers for a golden duck. Shimron Hetmyer and skipper Kieron Pollard started resurrecting their innings by playing carefully and kept the scoreboard ticking. After a 74 run partnership, Hetmyer perished trying to complete a hat-trick of sixes off Kuldeep Yadav. From then on, the Windies innings fell apart as Pollard fought the battle alone. He tonked Indian bowlers for boundaries before getting out to Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a well-made 68 off 39 with five fours and six sixes. Windies could only manage173/8 in their 20 overs.

Earlier, India posted a humongous total of 240/3. Both Indian openers batted with intent and that reflected as they smashed the West Indies bowlers to all parts of the ground. They scored 72 runs in the first six overs. Rohit and Rahul showed no mercy on the West Indian bowlers and brought up 100 runs on the board in the eight over.

They both added 135 runs for the opening wicket. After Rohit departed on 71 runs, India's ploy to promote Rishabh Pant backfired as he got out without troubling the scorers. After that, Kohli and Rahul took control of the game as they took the Windies bowlers for a ride. Rahul got out after playing a fine innings of 91 from 56 deliveries with nine fours and four sixes. Kohli remained unbeaten on 70 off just 29 deliveries with four fours and seven sixes.

ALSO READ | Ranji Trophy 2019: Prithvi Shaw Targets New Zealand Tour After Slamming 84-ball Century

India vs West Indies player ratings

India:

Lokesh Rahul – Rating ‘A+’

Rohit Sharma- – Rating ‘A+’

Virat Kohli – Rating ‘A+’

Shreyas Iyer – Rating ‘N/A’

Rishabh Pant – Rating ‘C’

Shivam Dube – Rating ‘B’

Washington Sundar – Rating ‘A'

Deepak Chahar – Rating ‘A+’

Bhuvneshwar Kumar – Rating ‘B’

Mohammed Shami – Rating ‘A+’

Kuldeep Yadav – Rating ‘A’

ALSO READ | Hasan Ali: Pakistan Fast Bowler Lashes Out At Indian Media For Modelling Controversy

West Indies:

Lendl Simmon – Rating ‘C’

Evin Lewis – Rating ‘N/A’

Shimron Hetmyer – Rating ‘A’

Nicholas Pooran – Rating ‘C’

Brandon King – Rating 'C'

Kieron Pollard – Rating 'A'

Jason Holder – Rating 'C'

Hayden Walsh – Rating ‘C’

Sheldon Cottrell – Rating ‘B’

Kesrick Williams – Rating ‘B’

Khary Pierre – Rating ‘C’

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli: Instances When The Captain Slammed Anushka Sharma's Trolls On Social Media