Ravichandran Ashwin Comes Up With A Unique Resume That Has 'Hatke' Credentials

Ravichandran Ashwin is one of the top spinners to have represented India at the highest level. He has been an integral part of the Indian team that emerged triumphant in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 and ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 and a making it to the finals of the ICC World T20 2014. Now, the veteran offie has come up with a 'Hatke' CV of himself.

R Ashwin's unique Resume

Ashwin had come up with a unique resume that had some very interesting credentials of the champion bowler. Taking to Instagram, he uploaded a photograph of himself from the early 2010s as his nickname described him as 'Log Mujhe pyaar se Bowler bulate hai'. In the description, the Test specialist mentioned 'Mujhe dekh kar ladies sing, ''Dekho jaa raha hai Chennai ka Super King".

In the skills category, the Tamil Nadu all-rounder has described himself as the one who puts break in bowling and beards as well as sending opponents to the pavilion. The iconic off-spinner also went on to add that his hobbies are knocking people out since 2010 (taking wickets) and playing carrom where he asked 'Samjhe?' For those unaware, the former Kings XI Punjab skipper is referring to the art of the 'Carrom Ball' which he has mastered after a lot of hard work.

Ashwin concludes by sharing his interests which include playing wicket games, spinning hearts and breaking records and his beard.

