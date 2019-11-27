Yuzvendra Chahal Is Also A Car Lover, Buys A Luxury Car After MS Dhoni And Hardik Pandya

Yuzvendra Chahal has been one of Team India's most important players in the limited-overs format for the last couple of years and has bamboozled the best batsmen around the world. As per the words of a senior spinner, Chahal has become a great spinner bowling at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru where he plays for RCB. This is because the Bengaluru wicket is the batsman's paradise. Chahal is also a great entertainer and has his own segment named 'Chahal TV' where he conducts interviews of the star performers of a particular game. Recently, Yuzi has added a luxury car to his car collection.

Chahal buys another luxury car

After Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal has recently added yet another luxury car to his car collection when he bought a Porsche on Tuesday. Like some other Indian cricketers, it seems that even the wrist-spinner has a hobby of collecting cars as well and as per reports, he owns other luxury cars like Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce, etc. Yuzi Chahal posted the picture of him, his parents and his brand new car on social media with a caption 'The love of a family is life’s greatest blessings'. Take a look.

Chahal pokes fun at Rohit Sharma in a hilarious banter

Even though Chahal was not part of India’s victorious squad against Bangladesh, the tradition of interviewing the star performers continued with star batsman Rohit Sharma taking over the role as he had interacted with India's spectacular pace duo of Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma after winning the pink-ball Test at Eden Gardens. The video was posted by BCCI on their official Twitter handle. The post did not go unnoticed as the Indian leggie was quick to respond to Rohit Sharma’s anchoring skills. Chahal hailed Sharma’s anchoring by saying “Good job” while also describing him as a “youngster” in this regard.

Good job by New anchor Rohitaa Sharamaaaa 🤪 @ImRo45 keep it up youngster 🙈 @BCCI https://t.co/egl4A4h512 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) November 25, 2019

