Yuzvendra Chahal Creates Huge, Unwanted Record After Dismal Show In 1st ODI Vs Australia

Australia posted a commanding total of 374-6 off their 50 overs against India in the opening ODI of the three-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday, November 27. Skipper Aaron Finch and No. 3 batsman Steve Smith hammered centuries and the two were assisted by David Warner and Glenn Maxwell respectively as the home side posted the daunting total. The Indian bowlers reaped expensive spells as every bowler, barring Mohammad Shami, conceding more than six runs an over.

Yuzvendra Chahal concedes 89 runs off his 10 overs, claims an unwanted record

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal turned out to the most expensive Indian bowler, as Australia piled on the visitor’s misery. While he took the wicket of Marcus Stoinis, he gave away 89 runs in his 10 overs. With his expensive spell in the ongoing India vs Australia 1st ODI, the cricketer has now claimed a major unwanted record.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s spell of 10-0-89-1 is now the fourth most expensive spell by any Indian bowler in ODIs. As of now, the 30-year-old is only trailing Bhuvneshwar Kumar (106 runs in 2015 and 92 in 2017) and Vinay Kumar (102 runs in 2013). Moreover, Chahal’s spell is the most expensive one among any Indian spin bowler in a single ODI match. He broke his own previous record of conceding 88 runs in the 2019 World Cup game against hosts England.

Yuzvendra Chahal wickets in international cricket

Nonetheless, the Yuzvendra Chahal wickets column in international cricket still composes of some impressive numbers. Having made his international debut in 2016, the leg-spinner has played 52 ODIs and 42 T20Is for India. While he has taken 91 wickets in ODIs, he has an additional 55 wickets to his name in T20I cricket.

At the time of publishing, Team India reached 213-4 after 31 overs. Shikhar Dhawan (54) and Hardik Pandya (55) were batting at the crease in pursuit of another 162 runs in the remaining 19 overs. The duo joined each other at the crease at 101-4.

