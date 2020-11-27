Steve Smith Creates 2 Massive Records After 62-ball SCG Ton Against India

Steve Smith notched up his 10th ODI hundred as Australia posted a daunting 374-6 in the first of the three ODIs against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday, November 27. The cricketer brought up his ton off just his 62nd delivery. He scored 105 runs off just 66 balls in total before falling to Indian pacer Mohammad Shami in the final over of the Australian innings.

India vs Australia live updates: Steve Smith’s fury boosts Australia to a massive total

India vs Australia 1st ODI: Steve Smith piles on India’s misery, slams record-shattering century

Steve Smith arrived to the crease after Australian openers David Warner and skipper Aaron Finch formed a 156-run opening stand. After Warner departed for a well-crafted 69, Smith and Finch staged a 108-run second-wicket alliance as the two batsmen scored runs at a rapid pace. The Australian captain later made his way back to the pavilion with 114 runs to his name.

Steve Smith, however, remained unfazed and went ahead his run-scoring business and registered his 10th ODI ton in the process. His knock was fuelled by 11 boundaries and four sixes as he took apart the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Nitin Saini and Yuzvendra Chahal. During Smith’s 66-ball stay at the crease, the right-handed batsman also achieved two major ODI batting records. Here is a look at the two records Steve Smith now holds after his SCG blitzkrieg.

Steve Smith’s 62-ball hundred is now the third-fastest for any Australian batsman in any ODI history. His current teammate Glenn Maxwell holds the record for the fastest Australian hundred through his 51-ball onslaught against Sri Lanka during the 2015 Cricket World Cup. James Faulkner comes a close second with a 57-ball ton against India in Mohali in 2013.

Steve Smith also holds the record of scoring the fifth-fastest hundred against India for any international cricketer in ODIs. He is preceded by Shahid Afridi (45 balls in 2005), James Faulkner (57 balls in 2013) and AB de Villiers’ twice (57 balls in 2015 and 58 balls in 2010).

India vs Australia 1st ODI: Steve Smith hundred vs India

Steve Smith career stats in ODIs

The Steve Smith career stats for ODIs makes for a staggering read. In 125 ODIs since his Australian debut in 2010, the New South Wales-based cricketer has compiled 4,267 runs across 111 innings. Apart from his 10 centuries, he also has 25 half-centuries to his name.

India vs Australia 1st ODI: India vs Australia live updates

Indian batsmen Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal made their way to the crease to face the new ball. Chasing Australia’s 374-6, the two batsmen attacked from the outset as they scored 20 runs from Mitchell Starc’s opening over itself. At the time of publishing, India reached 75-1 after 8.2 overs.

