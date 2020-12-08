Yuzvendra Chahal Denies Himself Indian All-time Record With No Ball; Watch Video

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal almost got himself the honour of being the country's leading wicket-taker in T20 internationals during the India vs Australia 3rd T20I. However, he failed to do so and he had no one to blame but him. Chahal dismissed Glenn Maxwell as he got him caught by wicket-keeper KL Rahul only to be informed by the third umpire that he had overstepped.

India vs Australia 3rd T20I: Yuzvendra Chahal dismisses Glenn Maxwell off no-ball

It all happened final ball of the 13th over of the Australian innings when Maxwell tried to sweep Chahal for a maximum but all he could do was get a top edge. The ball flew towards the square leg region where Rahul came in running to take a good catch. Maxwell started to walk back to the pavillion but was called back as Chahal had overstepped. The leg-spinner denied himself a well-deserved wicket and also gave away the opportunity to be India's leading wicket-taker in T20Is.

Currently, Chahal is tied with Jasprit Bumrah as India's leading wicket-taker in the shortest format of the game with 59 scalps each to their names. However, a better average and economy rate places Bumrah over Chahal. If Chahal hadn't overstepped, he would have become India's leading wicket-taker in T20Is.

Maxwell out - but off a no-ball!



Yuzvendra Chahal career stats

Chahal has been one of India's leading spinners in limited-overs formats for more than three years now. The Chahal career stats are extremely impressive. The leg-spinner has played 54 matches and bagged 92 wickets whereas in 44 T20Is, Chahal has 59 scalps to his name. In the IPL, Chahal who plays for Bangalore has 121 wickets in 99 games.

Meanwhile, Australia have set a massive target of 187 for India to chase. Matthew Wade and Glenn Maxwell were the stars with the bat for Aussies as they both scored stunning fifties to propel their side to a huge total. While Wade scored 80 off 53 balls, Maxwell chipped in with a 36-ball 54. India have scored 75/2 at the end of 9 overs with Virat Kohli batting on 40 off 30 balls and Sanju Samson yet to face a ball. The Men in Blue need another 112 runs off 66 balls to whitewash the Aussies in their own backyard.

