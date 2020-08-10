RCB Head Claims Team Set To Depart For UAE In Last Week Of August For Playing IPL 2020

With the IPL dates as good as confirmed for September, all eyes are on the teams’ preparations ahead of the IPL 2020. Even before its start, IPL 2020 has been consistently making headlines, first for being postponed from its usual schedule and now with respect to the IPL sponsors controversy as title sponsors VIVO recently pulled out of the IPL 2020. Another point of discussion when it comes to the IPL 2020 has been about the timing of the teams’ departure to the United Arab Emirates.

Also Read: Suresh Raina 'can't Wait' To Resume Action, Shares Picture With MS Dhoni As IPL 2020 Nears

BCCI rules that no IPL team can leave before August 20

Before the BCCI’s ruling, it was earlier reported that teams like Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings may be looking to reach the UAE around August 10 or 12. However, according to media reports, the BCCI has sent in a mail to franchises informing them that no team can leave for the UAE before August 20. The BCCI has also discussed the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for IPL 2020, with the board providing clarification on a range of issues.

Kane Richardson is determined to learn from the best in the business, Dale Steyn! #PlayBold #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/kWrI8XrEsN — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 10, 2020

Also Read: Virat Kohli Shares Glimpses Of His RCB Journey; Says 'Loyalty Above Everything'

RCB's IPL 2020 travel plan revealed

A report by The Hindu disclosed the travelling plan of the Virat Kohli-led RCB team. RCB chairman Sanjeev Churiwala discussed the details with a group of reporters on Sunday. The chairman explained that all the Indian players and support staff will first assemble at a hotel in Bengaluru where the group will be quarantined for a few days. Following this, the RCB team will then fly out to the UAE in the last week of August.

Also Read: IPL 2020 To See Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Replacing VIVO As Title Sponsors?

Speaking about RCB’s preparation plans ahead of its departure, Churiwala added that players and staff will undergo testing and medical clearance before they depart for the UAE. According to the chairman, all RCB squad members are being educated on the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) issued by the BCCI.

Concluding on the topic, Sanjeev Churiwala admitted that since the RCB players are keen on practising ahead of the IPL 2020, the team’s flight schedule has been planned in a way that gives them adequate time to conduct net sessions in the UAE. The RCB chairman also promised that all points listed out in the SOPs will be fully implemented by the franchise.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Brett Lee Picks The Team 'definitely Suited' To Win The 13th Edition In UAE

RCB will be looking to break their duck in the competition, as they aim to win the IPL 2020. Virat Kohli’s men will be hoping to have a great tournament. Ahead of IPL 2020, Virat Kohli shared a video montage consisting of the team’s training clips, behind the scenes action as well as his past interviews. Sharing the video, Virat Kohli wrote that he can’t wait for the IPL 2020, claiming that loyalty was above everything else.

Image Courtesy: PTI