Hashim Amla Mesmerizes With Sublime 104 Vs Mumbai Indians On April 20, 2017; Watch Video

Over the years, Kings XI Punjab has been the home for many legends of cricket, who have treated fans to some very fascinating knocks. The team from Mohali has the most number of IPL centurions (7) and the second-most number of IPL centuries (10) in the history of the IPL. Monday completed the third anniversary of the Kings XI Punjab hosting the Mumbai Indians at the Holkar Stadium in Indore in an IPL match. On April 20, 2017, Hashim Amla toyed around with the Mumbai bowlers and got himself his maiden IPL hundred.

Hashim Amla unleashes his wrath on Lasith Malinga and Mumbai Indians, gets maiden IPL hundred

South African legend Hashim Amla, who was usually viewed as a traditional player, was opening the batting for the Kings XI Punjab in the IPL 2017. This was KXIP's sixth match and the team was looking for its third victory of the season. After Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl first, Hashim Amla and Shaun Marsh opened for the Kings XI. While Marsh tried attacking the MI bowlers, Amla rotated the strike steadily and stayed at the crease in typical fashion.

When the team lost two wickets, captain Glenn Maxwell came in and stitched a 83-run partnership with Hashim Amla. A very uncharacteristic Hashim Amla then unleashed his fury on Lasith Malinga and toyed with the Sri Lankan legend for fun. One of Amla's sixes against Malinga even ended up on the roof of the stadium. Amla was on 96 when he pulled a short ball from Lasith Malinga over backward square leg for a six and brought up his maiden IPL hundred.

Mumbai Indians win despite Amla brilliance

Amla ended up with 104* (8 fours and 6 sixes) and KXIP had a total of 199 to defend. However, Jos Buttler's brilliance with the bat for Mumbai Indians helped the team easily chase down KXIP's total in just 15.3 overs. Hashim Amla went on to score another brilliant century (104) in the season but that too, in the losing cause. Kings XI Punjab missed the playoffs qualification by one point and ended their season at the fifth spot. Here are the full highlights of Amla's brilliant innings on April 20, 2017.

(Footage courtesy: BCCI)

