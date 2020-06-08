Yuzvendra Chahal’s Cracking Reply To Rohit Sharma After Getting Trolled For Fashion Sense

Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma shares a great camaraderie with fellow teammate Yuzvendra Chahal. While Chahal made his international debut in 2016, the leg-spinner previously played for Mumbai Indians alongside Rohit Sharma between 2011 and 2013 seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Moreover, Sharma led the franchise to their title glory in 2013 before Yuzvendra Chahal departed for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the subsequent seasons.

Yuzvendra Chahal responds after getting trolled by Rohit Sharma

On June 5, Yuzvendra Chahal took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself in which he appears to be wearing a fairly loose hoodie. Rohit Sharma took note of the post and poked fun at Chahal’s dressing sense in the comments section. The Indian limited-overs vice-captain comically left a comment, asking Yuzvendra Chahal whether he was inside his clothing or the clothing was inside him. However, the leg-spinner soon responded to Rohit Sharma by making fun of his cheeks in reply.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s Instagram post

Instagram banter between Yuzvendra Chahal and Rohit Sharma

IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma in Mumbai Indians

While Yuzvendra Chahal was released by the Mumbai Indians franchise post the IPL 2013, Rohit Sharma continues his association by remaining the captain of the side. Under his leadership, the franchise rose to IPL victories in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019 editions to make Mumbai Indians the most successful team in tournament’s history. During the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, the franchise retained Rohit Sharma for â‚¹15 crore (US$1.9 million).

IPL 2020: Yuzvendra Chahal in RCB

On the other hand, Yuzvendra Chahal got retained by the RCB for â‚¹6 crore (US$794,628) during the recent trading and transfer window. With the retention, he became one of the 13 cricketers to be retained by the RCB from the squad of their previous (IPL 2019) season. The Haryana-based player has been part of the RCB unit since 2014 alongside IPL veterans Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

While both Rohit Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal were expected to represent their respective franchises in IPL 2020, the tournament got indefinitely postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis across the world.

