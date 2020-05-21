Yuzvendra Chahal Leaves Fans In Splits With Caption For Latest Photo With Rohit Sharma

Team India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Thursday shared a throwback image with Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma in which both the players can be seen laughing about something. Both Rohit Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal have been active on social media amidst the India lockdown and have been sharing videos and images.

IPL: Yuzvendra Chahal shares throwback image with Rohit Sharma

Showing his brotherly love towards Rohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal captioned the image saying that brothers don't let each other wander in the dark alone. Both Yuzvendra Chahal and Rohit Sharma share a great bond both on and off the field and the two were recently involved in an Instagram live session as well. Here is Yuzvendra Chahal's latest tweet -

Because brothers don’t let each other wander in the dark alone..!! 🤝🤝 #rohitaaasharaaamaaa 😋 pic.twitter.com/lhukB0hsD3 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) May 21, 2020

The official Instagram handle of the IPL reposted Chahal's post and on it as well, Chahal responded but with an even funnier caption -

Recently, the RCB spinner decided to make fun of the Mumbai Indians skipper during his Instagram chat with Suresh Raina. Chahal decided to crash Rohit Sharma's Instagram session by posting questions on the comments section. Chahal asked Rohit Sharma for any tips about arranged marriage as well as how he can put on weight during the lockdown.

Fans react to Yuzvendra Chahal's latest tweet

Yuzvendra Chahal and Rohit Sharma's IPL careers

Yuzvendra Chahal is the backbone of the RCB bowling line-up with the spinner becoming Virat Kohli's go to man when in need of wickets. Chahal, who has previously played for Mumbai Indians in the IPL, was signed by RCB in 2014. In his impressive IPL career, the leg spinner has played 84 matches and has scalped 100 wickets with an economy rate of 7.78.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma is one of the most successful captains in the IPL. The 'Hitman' has led Mumbai Indians to four IPL titles, making them one of the most successful team in the history of the tournament. The IPL was scheduled to start on March 29 with Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opening match.

The tournament was then postponed from March 29 to April 15 due to COVID-19. After the government decided to extend the lockdown, the BCCI decided to postponed the tournament until further notice.

