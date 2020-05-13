Virat Kohli Calls Yuzvendra Chahal 'biggest Joker' After Poking Fun At His New Hairstyle

Indian captain Virat Kohli recently trolled leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal when the latter gatecrashed his skipper’s interactive video session with kids on social media. Virat Kohli recently appeared on Star Sports’ show Cricket Connected where the spinner appeared on screen and the two hilariously discussed about various topics pertaining to the Indian team. In the video, Kohli mocked Yuzvendra Chahal’s recent TikTok activities and poked fun at his new hairstyle.

Virat Kohli trolls his RCB teammate Yuzvendra Chahal

Virat Kohli started off the conversation by admitting that they have spoken a lot about Yuzvendra Chahal’s TikTok videos. The Indian captain then proceeded to ask Chahal about how he got his new hairstyle. While the leg-spinner responded that he took help from his sister, Virat Kohli mocked his new haircut by saying that “I thought the dogs got after you”.

The prolific run-scorer then described Yuzvendra Chahal as the “biggest joker” of the Indian team. Virat Kohli also spoke about Team India’s pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah and expressed his surprise over fast bowler’s way of openly discussing about things during the coronavirus-induced India lockdown. The right-handed batsman said that Jasprit Bumrah has been quite a revelation during the lockdown and he never thought the pacer would openly talk in detail during his various social media interactions.

IPL: Virat Kohli and Yuzvendra Chahal in RCB

Both Virat Kohli and Yuzvendra Chahal have been representing Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since IPL 2008 and 2014 respectively. Even during the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, the two cricketers were retained by the RCB franchise for the now-postponed IPL 2020 season. While Virat Kohli was retained for ₹17 crore (US$2.2 million), the leg-spinner was retained for ₹6 crore (US$795,307) by the franchise.

