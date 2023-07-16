Yuzvendra Chahal reveals Shane Warne's surprise for him before his untimely death

Shane Warne's magic with the ball added a different dimension to cricket. The former Australian cricketer left a long lasting impression with his leg spin. His untimely death in 2022 shocked the entire cricket fraternity as he passed away in Thailand during a vacation. Young spinners still idolise the player who was at his peak during his career.

3 things you need to know

Shane Warne is the second-highest wicket-taker (708) in Test matches

Shane Warne has one ICC World Cup title to his name

Yuzvendra Chahal was the purple cap holder in IPL 2023

Shane Warne's Rajasthan Royals connection

Warne also acclimatised himself quite well with the shortest format of the game as he led Rajasthan Royals to the IPL title in the inaugural edition in 2008. Since then the leg spinner had become an integral part of the IPL franchise as he was very connected with the management and all the players.

Even after his retirement, he kept visiting the Royals and the franchise paid a heartfelt tribute to the legend after his demise. He will go down as one of the most talented bowlers to have ever graced the cricketing pitch.

Yuzvendra Chahal revealed how he almost met Shane Warne

Yuzvendra Chahal recently revealed he was very close to meeting Shane Warne as the player was supposed to visit the Royals camp but his death changed everything.

In the 'TRS' podcast Chahal said, “Definitely, something is missing. I couldn’t meet Shane Warne sir. I came to know later that a surprise was being planned for me wherein he was going to come for a week. Unfortunately, what happened… It took me two to three days to overcome that.

“I have been supporting Rajasthan from the start because of the legend Shane Warne. I used to always follow him. Till U-19, my action was like him. His poster where his tongue is out used to be in my room, so I used to support Rajasthan. In 2010, I was in their probable list. But at that time, there was a rule that if you are U-19, you can’t play IPL. That’s why I couldn’t be part of the team.”

Chahal remains in connection for a place in the ICC Cricket World Cup which is set to be held in India later this year.