Ex-cricketer Surpised By The Inclusion Of 2023 T20I WC Team Member In Asian Games Squad

The Asian Games 2023 are set to take place this September–October in Hangzhou, China. There will be a schedule clash, though, because the later phases of the Asian Games will overlap with the first games of the World Cup, which will be staged in India. Arshdeep, a skilled seamer, has been chosen as one of four seamers in the Indian team of 15 for the Asian Games, representing the country in the continental tournament.

3 things you need to know

Ruturaj Gaikwad will be captain of the squad participating in the Asian Games 2023

Arshdeep Singh made his T20I debut for India against England last year

Arshdeep has 41 wickets in 26 T20I matches

Also Read: Stuart Broad Reveals His Master Plan Against David Warner After Dismissing Him 17 Times

Aakash Chopra expresses his views on Arshdeep’s selection

In a video uploaded to his YouTube account, Aakash Chopra expressed his amazement at Arshdeep Singh's selection for India's team for the 2023 Asian Games. Chopra particularly addressed Arshdeep's selection while speaking about the pacers selected for the Asian Games team, saying:

I am surprised Arshdeep Singh's name is in this team. They are not even considering him for ODIs, which surprises me. He wasn't taken into consideration for the T20Is in the West Indies as well.

Aakash Chopra is shocked that BCCI might not consider Arshdeep for ODI World Cup

As of right now, you're not giving him any thought for the Asia Cup and have already taken him off the World Cup list. What took place? I think Arshdeep Singh has a lot of potential since he can play all three formats, or at least both white-ball formats, and he is a player for the long run. However, he is not currently on the roster.

Also Read: 'What Kinda Shot Is This?': Virat Kohli Amused By Warrican's Shot Selection- WATCH

In the two ODI innings he has bowled for India, Arshdeep Singh has failed to pick up any wickets and has allowed an average of 6.75 runs per over despite bowling 79 times and conceding 89 runs. The seamer from Punjab Kings, on the other hand, has proven his talent in the shortest format, with 41 dismissals in 26 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). Arshdeep's presence in India's plans at this time may thus be solely centred on the T20 format.