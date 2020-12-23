Yuzvendra Chahal Marriage: Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh Lead Wishes On Social Media

India's limited-overs spin specilaist Yuzvendra Chahal married YouTuber Dhanashree Verma on Tuesday, December 22. The couple tied the knot in Gurugram at the Karma Lake resort. The announcement about the same was made by the pair on their respective social media handles.

Yuzvendra Chahal marries YouTuber Dhanashree Verma, cricketers pour in wishes for leg-spinner

Chahal took to Instagram and shared a couple of photos with wife Dhanashree from the wedding ceremony. The leggie wrote, "22.12.20. We started at “Once upon a time” and found “Our happily ever after,” coz’ finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity & beyond!!" As soon as the post was uploaded, fans started flooding the comments section with congratulatory messages.

Several reactions poured in as netizens wished the couple a happy married life full of love and togetherness. Several members of the cricketing fraternity including Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh among others also took to social media to wish Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanshree Verma on their wedding. Here's how cricketers wished the leg-spinner.

Congratulations @yuzi_chahal and Dhanashree. Wishing you both a very happy married life & a lifetime of togetherness! pic.twitter.com/mprIJqkbxe — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) December 22, 2020

Congratulations @yuzi_chahal wish you guys all the happiness.. God bless you both pic.twitter.com/1Nk4bzXPDw — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 22, 2020

No matter how many matches you go to, she'll be the match you'll always come back to. Congratulations @yuzi_chahal and Dhanashree :) https://t.co/RbnEdSeCPq — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 22, 2020

Congratulations @yuzi_chahal and Dhanashree. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness 🙏🙏 https://t.co/Xstzkpez4j — BCCI (@BCCI) December 22, 2020

Yuzi 2⃣2⃣. 1⃣2⃣ Caught and bowled Dhanashree.



Wishing the duo a lifelong, happy partnership 😇 https://t.co/Ede7bjPFj4 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) December 22, 2020

Yuzvendra Chahal wife: Who is Dhanashree Verma?

The Instagram profile of Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma suggests that she is a doctor, choreographer and a YouTuber. Verma is a dentist who graduated from the D Y Patil Dental College. She has also shared many videos of her choreographing and dancing on Bollywood songs on her social media account and has over 2.6 million followers on Instagram. The videos on her Instagram profile features Bollywood stars such as Kartik Aaryan as well. On YouTube, Verma has over 2.1 million subscribers.

Yuzvendra Chahal net worth

According to caknowledge.com, the Yuzvendra Chahal net worth is estimated to be approximately ₹.30 crore (i.e. approximately USD $4 million) as of 2020. The figure comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Bangalore franchise as an active cricket player. The former Indian chess player is also an entrepreneur as he launched his own lifestyle brand CheQmate in May 2019. He is associated with several popular brands like Nike, Clove Dental and Acuvue.

