IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals Keeper Sanju Samson Inflicts Lightening-fast Stumping; Watch

Sanju Samson is considered one of the most talented wicketkeeper-batsmen in India by many cricket lovers. However, the youngster has failed to cement his place in the national side with the limited opportunities presented to him. Despite failing to score well in Indian colours, the Kerala cricketer has done exceptionally well in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Also Read: KXIP Batsman Karun Nair Beats COVID-19, Set To Travel With Team To UAE Soon For IPL 2020

The IPL 2020 presents yet another opportunity for Sanju Samson to stake a claim for a place in the national side for which the youngster has already started his preparations in full swing. Rajasthan Royals recently posted a video of Samson's preparation on their official Instagram handle.

Also Read: Rajasthan Royals' Fielding Coach Dishant Yagnik Tests Positive For COVID-19 In Udaipur

IPL 2020: Sanju Samson shows his reflexes with lightning-fast stumping

Despite England's Jos Buttler being certain to don the gloves for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2020, Sanju Samson is leaving no stone unturned to sharpen his reflexes with gloves. In the video posted by Rajasthan Royals, Samson can be seen executing a lightning-fast stumping after a brilliant take. His reflexes certainly show that the youngster's sharpness behind the stumps despite being under lockdown at home due to COVID-19. Here's the video posted by Rajasthan Royals -

Also Read: DC, SRH To Fly Together On Same Chartered Flight On Aug 23 For IPL 2020 To Dubai?

IPL 2020: Sanju Samson set to don Rajasthan Royals jersey

After a short break from cricket due to COVID-19, Sanju Samson will begin the season by wearing the Rajasthan Royals jersey in the upcoming IPL 2020 in the UAE. Samson has played in UAE earlier as well and being familiar with the conditions, he will be looking to make full use of this opportunity.

Also Read: IPL Side Rajasthan Royals Compares Sanju Samson To 'Superman' In Latest Tweet

Coming to the Samson age and career, the cricketer from Kerala is just 25 years old and has had an impressive IPL career till date. Having made his debut in 2013 for Rajasthan Royals, Samson has played 93 matches, scoring 2209 runs. Behind the stumps, the youngster has taken 43 catches and affected 4 stumpings.

IPL 2020 schedule

As per the new IPL dates, the tournament is scheduled to start from September 19 with the final taking place on November 10. Coming to the IPL 2020 venues, the matches will be played in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. The IPL 2020 was earlier scheduled to start on March 29 but the BCCI decided to postpone the tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(COVER IMAGE: RAJASTHAN ROYALS / INSTAGRAM)