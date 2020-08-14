Yuzvendra Chahal Names Current Indian Team's Biggest Foodie And It Is NOT Virat Kohli

The Indian cricket team under captain Virat Kohli is known to follow a strict dietary and fitness regime. However, several players in the past have talked about their favourite dishes and their love for food. In a recent podcast with YouTuber Tanmay Bhat, Yuzvendra Chahal has revealed who is the Indian cricket team’s biggest foodie.

‘Rishabh Pant is the biggest foodie’: Yuzvendra Chahal

When Tanmay Bhat asked the RCB leggie on who is the biggest foodie in the Indian cricket team, the cricketer answered Rishabh Pant. Sharing a hilarious incident with the cricketer, Yuzvendra Chahal said that the wicketkeeper also wants to have a taste of whatever the other cricketers are having. Jokingly, Yuzvendra Chahal said that if there are 10 dishes on the table, Rishabh Pant will want to have each dish, no matter if it is a vegetarian or a non-vegetarian dish.

The RCB player’s favourite dish revealed

While Yuzvendra Chahal was quick to point out that Rishabh Pant is the biggest foodie in the Indian team, the player himself has talked about his favourite dishes in the past. During an earlier interview, the RCB had shared how butter chicken with garlic naan is his all-time favourite dish, which he loves having. The player also mentioned how his love for butter chicken is so great, that his friend Andrew Symonds’ wife learnt the dish specially for him when he visited the former cricketer in Australia.

While Yuzvendra Chahal admitted that he loves North Indian food, his captain Virat Kohli has other preferences. While Virat Kohli is known for being on a strict diet, however, the player has talked about his favourite cuisines in the past. The player had once famously revealed that he had not had butter chicken for years due to his diet plan. According to CricketAddictor, Virat Kohli shares an affinity for Japanese cuisine like Sushi, while also being fond of Chole Bhature.

Both Virat Kohli and Yuzvendra Chahal will next be seen in action in the IPL 2020 for RCB. The duo will be looking to lead RCB to their first-ever IPL title in the United Arab Emirates. Virat Kohli has been regularly sharing pictures of himself training online, with the RCB captain even sharing a video from his time at RCB as he expressed his excitement for the IPL 2020. On the other hand, Yuzvendra Chahal recently made headlines as he announced his engagement with Dhanashree Verma on Saturday.

Image Courtesy: instagram/yuzi_chahal23