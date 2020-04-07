Yuzvendra Chahal Urges Citizens To Follow Lockdown Strictly In Latest Chahal TV Episode

Indian cricketer known for his gimmicks and unique but funny antics, Yuzvendra Chahal released another episode of Chahal TV on Tuesday amid the lockdown period. In the latest episode, which he shot from his home, the leg-spinner spoke about how he spends time during the lockdown and also urged citizens across the country to stay at home, in an attempt to combat Coronavirus.

In the episode of Chahal TV posted by BCCI on Tuesday, Yuzvendra Chahal said, "You guys must be missing Chahal TV and so was I so I decided to make one episode from home. I eat, sleep, spend time with family, play with my dogs and watch movies." He also went on to introduce his dogs- Groot and Scooty.

Furthermore, the leg-spinner appealed, "Please stay inside during lockdown. Don't go out. It is a very serious matter. Stay at home, if you go out there are policemen out, ready to give you a free massage with their sticks. If you stay home, the lockdown will end soon which is good for everyone."

Chahal trolls Mumbai Indians

Chahal has often kept himself busy during the lockdown period by gatecrashing several Instagram live sessions by his Indian teammates. Recently, he flooded the Instagram live session between Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah with hilarious comments. Troubled by his antics, Sharma and Bumrah vowed that if IPL 2020 happens, they would attack Yuzvendra Chahal for one full over in the MI vs RCB match.

After the live session between Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah concluded, the Mumbai Indians made a hilarious tweet asking their fans if they were excited to see Jasprit Bumrah bowl an over to Yuzvendra Chahal. To which the leg-spinner responded by tweeting that this would never happen since he would bat at number 10 or 11 and before him, they would have to get the wicket of Aaron Finch, AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli.

