Zaheer Khan Pans Pujara's Replacement In India Test Side: 'I Have Given 4 Out Of 10'

India and West Indies recently locked horns in a two-match Test series, which the visitors won 1-0. India emerged victorious in the first Test match by an innings and 141 runs. The Rohit Sharma-led side was looking good to seal the second Test match as well but rain played a spoilsport on Day 5 and provided West Indies with a chance to draw the game. Indian youngster Shubman Gill struggled to make an impact throughout the series, scoring only 45 runs from three innings at an average of 22.50.

Zaheer Khan rates Shubman Gill's performance below average

Zaheer Khan has expressed disappointment with Shubman Gill's performance in the recent Test series against the West Indies, giving the young batsman a below-average rating of 4 out of 10. Gill was assigned a new role of batting at No. 3, with Yashasvi Jaiswal taking over the opening position alongside Rohit Sharma. This change came as Cheteshwar Pujara was dropped from the squad for the tour.

Zaheer elaborated on his rating, explaining that 5 is considered average, and Gill's performance fell below that benchmark in the recently-concluded Test series. Although India won the contest 1-0, Gill failed to make a mark despite being given the batting position of his picking.

"I have given 4 out of 10. Just keeping that 5 as an average benchmark. And then you have below average series and then you have above average series," Zaheer said on JioCinema.

WI vs IND: Zaheer believes Gill needs time to adjust to his new batting position

Zaheer emphasized the importance of giving Gill time to adjust to his new batting position. He noted that the absence of Pujara from the side indicated a shift towards the future, but Gill would need to reset his mindset as a No. 3 batsman. The former pacer highlighted that Gill's previous experience as an opener influenced his approach to batting, which may have been affected by the softness of the ball and the big opening stands in the series.

"As you try to gauge from outside, you get the feeling that when you ask someone like Pujara not to be picked in the side, then you are looking ahead. That's a clear-cut indication of that. With Shubman Gill, the fact that there was a huge opening stand, has also not helped. Because as an opener you have a pattern of opening an innings. As an opener, you look to take your time. The ball is nice and hard. There will be an extra bounce. there will be a timing, tempo. When you have a big opening stand, the ball is softer. That's what is happening, He needs that time. He needs to reset his mindset on batting at no.3," he added.

Shubman Gill will next be seen in action during the three-match ODI series against the Windies. The first match is scheduled to be played on July 27. The second and third ODIs will be played on July 29 and August 1 respectively.

