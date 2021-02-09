Zimbabwe Women Vs Pakistan Women 1st ODI Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Zimbabwe Women and Pakistan Women will meet in the opening match of their three-match ODI series on Tuesday, February 9. The match will be played at the Harare Sports Club at 12:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the Zim Women vs Pak Women live streaming info, how to watch Zimbabwe Women vs Pakistan Women live in India and where to catch the Zim Women vs Pak Women live scores.

Zimbabwe Women vs Pakistan Women 1st ODI: Match preview

Pakistan women had a dismal run during their tour to South Africa. Having lost both the ODI and T20I series against South Africa women, they will be looking to regain their form with a thumping performance against Zimbabwe women. The hosts last played an international women's cricket game back in May 2019. The two teams will battle it out in three ODI matches, and two T20Is in Zimbabwe. While the visiting team, Pakistan are the favourites to win the contest, it will be too early to rule out the resilient Zimbabwe side.

Zimbabwe Women vs Pakistan Women 1st ODI: Squads

ZIM-W: Mary-Anne Musonda(c), Ashley Ndiraya, Pellagia Mujaji, Chiedza Dhururu(w), Modester Mupachikwa, Josephine Nkomo, Kellies Ndlovu, Francisca Chipare, Tasmeen Granger, Precious Marange, Esther Mbofana, Nomvelo Sibanda, Audrey Mazvishaya, Lorraine Phiri, Christabel Chatonzwa.

PAK-W: Nahida Khan, Javeria Khan(c), Omaima Sohail, Kainat Imtiaz, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz(w), Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin, Muneeba Ali, Aiman Anwer, Ayesha Zafar, Sadia Iqbal, Syeda Aroob Shah, Ayesha Naseem.

Zim Women vs Pak Women pitch report and weather forecast

The strip at Harare will be favourable for the faster bowlers. The batters will struggle to score runs quickly on the surface, and a low-scoring thriller is on the cards. The average score batting first at the venue is 233, and the chasing teams have had a slight advantage at the Harare Sports Club. The captain winning the toss could be inclined to bowl first.

According to AccuWeather, a significant cloud cover is expected during the match. However, fortunately for the two participating teams, there are no chances of rain interrupting the contest. The temperatures are likely to hover around 22 degrees Celsius during the game.

Zimbabwe Women vs Pakistan Women live: Zim Women vs Pak Women live streaming

There is no live telecast scheduled for the series in India. There also is no official source of the Zim Women vs Pak Women live streaming in the country. For Zim Women vs Pak Women live scores and match centre, one can keep tabs on the social media pages and YouTube channels of the two country's cricket boards.

Image source: Pakistan Cricket Twitter

